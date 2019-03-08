'Heartbroken' - junior football clubhouse destroyed in overnight blaze

A junior football clubhouse has been gutted by fire in an incident which the club says has left it "heartbroken".

We are deeply saddened this morning too stand and watch our clubhouse burn down. Every person involved with the club now has nothing after someone set fire to the bench and it took our building with it. Can we please ask as many people too retweet and any info please come forward pic.twitter.com/Gz1ICvEIeN — Shrublands FC (@Shrublands_FC) August 28, 2019

Shrublands FC's clubhouse, on Suffolk Road in Gorleston, has been destroyed a blaze which broke out just after 11pm on Tuesday night.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said they believed the fire had been started deliberately.

On Twitter, Shrublands said: "Heartbroken, devastated, angry not much more to say really.

"One thing is for sure and that is Shrublands FC will bounce back from this bigger and stronger than ever.

"We are deeply saddened this morning to stand and watch our clubhouse burn down."

The junior club said the fire began at a bench nearby and urged people with information to come forward.

Four Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service crews attended, along with an aerial ladder platform.

When the fire broke out, the service said: "No one is thought to have been inside the building when the fire started."

But they said they had now left the scene, and, in a busy night for firefighters on the coast, were now dealing with a blaze at the former Pontins holiday park in Hemsby.

Police remain on scene at the clubhouse.

- If you have any information, contact police on 101.