Search

Advanced search

Road remains open after car collides with hedge

PUBLISHED: 09:11 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:32 21 October 2020

The car which collided with a hedge on Shouldham Road at Marham Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The car which collided with a hedge on Shouldham Road at Marham Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Police are on the scene of a collision after a car left the road.

They say no-one was injured in the crash, which happened on Shouldham Road, at Marham.

The car involved ended up in a hedge. The road remains open and officers are awaiting recovery of the vehicle.

• • Keep up to date with all the latest travel information via our live traffic map.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It can happen to anyone’: City’s drug death rate among highest in country

Dylan Callomon's sister, Astrid, wants more people to accept that addiction is an illness and can happen to anyone. Photo: Callomon family

Road remains open after car collides with hedge

The car which collided with a hedge on Shouldham Road at Marham Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest graphs show big differences between coronavirus cases in north west compared to East Anglia

Public Health England figures show the coronavirus infection rate is increasing in Great Yarmouth and Norwich. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Fallen wisteria thought to be 100-years-old could have been one of oldest in UK

The wisteria in Newman’s Yard, Fakenham, was believed to be a century old when it finally succumbed to the elements in late September. Picture: Submitted

Rare porcelain swan to attract worldwide interest at auction

A rare Lowestoft Porcelain swan, which is set to be auctioned in Norfolk in November. Picture: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers