Road remains open after car collides with hedge
PUBLISHED: 09:11 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:32 21 October 2020
Archant
Police are on the scene of a collision after a car left the road.
They say no-one was injured in the crash, which happened on Shouldham Road, at Marham.
The car involved ended up in a hedge. The road remains open and officers are awaiting recovery of the vehicle.
