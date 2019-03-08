Search

Couple's anger over quality of care for wheelchair-bound grandfather of three

PUBLISHED: 19:23 30 August 2019

Geoffrey Young has been wheelchair bound since 1964 and has had two carers a day look after him. Picture: Sarah Hussain

A couple who feared they would be left without care after months of difficulty with their provider will now have measures put in place to ensure they do.

Olive Young and Geoffrey Young. Picture: Olive YoungOlive Young and Geoffrey Young. Picture: Olive Young

Geoffrey Young, 81, has been wheelchair bound following a motorbike accident at the age of 24 that damaged his spinal cord.

Mr Young's health has deteriorated in the last few years, making him less independent and in need of two carers a day.

A care package with Apollo Home Healthcare Ltd was set up in December 2017, which has been Mr Young's provider since.

But his wife, Olive Young, says she has been constantly complaining about the level of care the company have provided for him over the last few months.

Olive Young's letter to the Clinical Commisioning Group on Friday, August 30. Picture: Olive YoungOlive Young's letter to the Clinical Commisioning Group on Friday, August 30. Picture: Olive Young

Mrs Young said: "It is a big problem. When there's been an issue, they don't sort or follow it through and sometimes they send carers along unqualified."

The couple claim Apollo Home Healthcare wrote to the Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) on Monday, August 5 terminating their care package and were told on Friday, August 16.

Mrs Young said: "It's fine to blame the agency but the CCG have been in the discussion. It's an issue when they're paying for it.

"Who is ultimately to blame? I think it's the CCG, they're putting people's lives at risk, they're providing the service and have not got anything to replace it.

"I'm just so beside myself with fury over it, the injustice of it. I feel desperate basically.

"He can't leave this village without that care, I don't want to do all that caring myself, I just want to be his wife."

A spokesman from Apollo Home Healthcare said: "We have an ongoing internal investigation from a complaint raised by Mrs Young on August 9, for which we are liaising with the CCG and safeguarding authority, we would be unable to comment further."

The company have extended the period of care to Tuesday, September 3.

The chief nurse for the five NHS Clinical Commissioning Groups in Norfolk and Waveney, Cath Byford, said: "Our first priority is the safe care of all of our patients.

"We have been discussing the situation with the family concerned this week and we are taking steps to ensure an appropriate package of care is put in place as swiftly as possible."

