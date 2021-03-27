Shops can open until 10pm six days a week after lockdown easing

Published: 7:50 AM March 27, 2021

The government has announced shops will be able to stay open until 10pm six days a week when they re-open to the public in April. - Credit: Archant

Retailers across Norfolk will be able to stay open until 10pm six days a week when they welcome back customers next month, it has emerged.

High street shops have been closed for months as part of a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus but non-essential shops are set to reopen from April 12.

Norwich's John Lewis store (left) pictured during the lockdown in March 2020. - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Ahead of that communities secretary Robert Jenrick has said extended opening hours from Monday to Saturday will help shoppers return to high streets safely.

Shops will be able to extend their opening hours from 7am to 10pm to help customers to avoid peak times and ease transport pressures.

An almost-deserted King's Lynn during coronavirus lockdown. - Credit: Archant

Announcing the temporary measures, Mr Jenrick said: "To support businesses to reopen and recover, I've extended measures to allow shops to stay open for longer.

"This is part of a package of support to help reopen our shops and high streets safely - backed by £56 million.

"This will provide a much-needed boost for many businesses - protecting jobs, reducing pressure on public transport and supporting people and communities to continue to visit their high streets safely and shop locally."

The government has also announced it will extend flexible working hours on construction sites, and will allow food deliveries to supermarkets over more time periods.

Other measures also included keeping the flexibility for pubs and restaurants to put up marquees to help increase seating capacity in a covid-secure way.