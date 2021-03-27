Shops can open until 10pm six days a week after lockdown easing
- Credit: Archant
Retailers across Norfolk will be able to stay open until 10pm six days a week when they welcome back customers next month, it has emerged.
High street shops have been closed for months as part of a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus but non-essential shops are set to reopen from April 12.
Ahead of that communities secretary Robert Jenrick has said extended opening hours from Monday to Saturday will help shoppers return to high streets safely.
Shops will be able to extend their opening hours from 7am to 10pm to help customers to avoid peak times and ease transport pressures.
Announcing the temporary measures, Mr Jenrick said: "To support businesses to reopen and recover, I've extended measures to allow shops to stay open for longer.
"This is part of a package of support to help reopen our shops and high streets safely - backed by £56 million.
You may also want to watch:
"This will provide a much-needed boost for many businesses - protecting jobs, reducing pressure on public transport and supporting people and communities to continue to visit their high streets safely and shop locally."
The government has also announced it will extend flexible working hours on construction sites, and will allow food deliveries to supermarkets over more time periods.
Most Read
- 1 'Historic day' for £37.4m bypass as revised bid revealed
- 2 'Like the Bermuda Triangle': City downsizers slam outdoor space
- 3 Q&A: What can I do when lockdown eases on Monday?
- 4 Electrician spent £16,500 paid in error after thinking it was furlough pay
- 5 Two Norfolk spots make the Sunday Times' 'best places to live' list
- 6 Driver escapes jail after failing-to-stop for crash in which teen died
- 7 Man dies after car leaves the road, inquest hears
- 8 White tailed sea eagle spotted on the north Norfolk coast
- 9 Missing teenage girl is found safe
- 10 Two Norfolk gastropubs listed among top 50 in the country
Other measures also included keeping the flexibility for pubs and restaurants to put up marquees to help increase seating capacity in a covid-secure way.