‘It’s like Christmas Eve’: shoppers flock to Norwich before lockdown

Carl Forder, owner of the Pottergate Pantry. Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

Shoppers have made a last-minute dash to Norwich before the country enters into a second lockdown.

Shoppers visited Norwich Market on the final day before lockdown. Picture: Nick Richards Shoppers visited Norwich Market on the final day before lockdown. Picture: Nick Richards

Queues formed outside city centre stores including the Card Factory on St Stephens Street and Primark on Haymarket on Wednesday lunchtime.

For Carl Forder, owner of the Pottergate Pantry, the past few days had been like Christmas Eve.

Every day since Monday, the takeaway cafe has seen a 50pc increase in customers.

Mr Forder said: “It has been really busy and the past three days have been crazy.”

Shoppers in Norwich staying safe in face masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan Shoppers in Norwich staying safe in face masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Sue Evans, who worked in the catering industry but lost her job in the pandemic, from Shropshire, was visiting friends in Norfolk.

The 52-year-old said: “I suppose we’re visiting the area because it’s the last day before lockdown. I’m not shopping, I’m just out and having a browse.

“I’m not from here so don’t know if there’s more people than usual but the shops are busy and the queues are mad.”

Trader Eve Parsons, who works at CJ’s Fruit and Veg stall on Norwich Market, said Monday had been the busiest day so far.

She said: “It has been a bit busier the past few days although not as busy as I thought it would be today. No one seems to have done a made rush although there is a lot of footfall.

“We’re staying open during lockdown and every customer so far has checked if we are staying open so there isn’t that pressure to buy from us now.”

Shopper Robbie, who did not want to give his surname and was taking a break on the steps on Hay Hill, had ventured into the city to buy essential items.

The 31-year-old said: “I’m just getting some bits and pieces I need in case they run out of stock in lockdown. It’s also much cheaper to get medication in shops rather than in a pharmacy.”

Kim, who did not want to give her surname, a chef at Titchwell Manor in King’s Lynn, said she came into the city to spend a final day with her sister before the tighter restrictions on Thursday.

The 25-year-old said: “We’re just going to spend a bit of time together before lockdown. We’re not going shopping. We’re just going to have a bit of food. I don’t know where we’re going yet as my sister is going to decide.”