Search

Advanced search

‘It’s like Christmas Eve’: shoppers flock to Norwich before lockdown

PUBLISHED: 16:14 04 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:56 04 November 2020

Carl Forder, owner of the Pottergate Pantry. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Carl Forder, owner of the Pottergate Pantry. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

Shoppers have made a last-minute dash to Norwich before the country enters into a second lockdown.

Shoppers visited Norwich Market on the final day before lockdown. Picture: Nick RichardsShoppers visited Norwich Market on the final day before lockdown. Picture: Nick Richards

Queues formed outside city centre stores including the Card Factory on St Stephens Street and Primark on Haymarket on Wednesday lunchtime.

For Carl Forder, owner of the Pottergate Pantry, the past few days had been like Christmas Eve.

Every day since Monday, the takeaway cafe has seen a 50pc increase in customers.

Mr Forder said: “It has been really busy and the past three days have been crazy.”

Shoppers in Norwich staying safe in face masks. Picture: Sonya DuncanShoppers in Norwich staying safe in face masks. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Sue Evans, who worked in the catering industry but lost her job in the pandemic, from Shropshire, was visiting friends in Norfolk.

The 52-year-old said: “I suppose we’re visiting the area because it’s the last day before lockdown. I’m not shopping, I’m just out and having a browse.

“I’m not from here so don’t know if there’s more people than usual but the shops are busy and the queues are mad.”

Trader Eve Parsons, who works at CJ’s Fruit and Veg stall on Norwich Market, said Monday had been the busiest day so far.

She said: “It has been a bit busier the past few days although not as busy as I thought it would be today. No one seems to have done a made rush although there is a lot of footfall.

“We’re staying open during lockdown and every customer so far has checked if we are staying open so there isn’t that pressure to buy from us now.”

Shopper Robbie, who did not want to give his surname and was taking a break on the steps on Hay Hill, had ventured into the city to buy essential items.

You may also want to watch:

The 31-year-old said: “I’m just getting some bits and pieces I need in case they run out of stock in lockdown. It’s also much cheaper to get medication in shops rather than in a pharmacy.”

Kim, who did not want to give her surname, a chef at Titchwell Manor in King’s Lynn, said she came into the city to spend a final day with her sister before the tighter restrictions on Thursday.

The 25-year-old said: “We’re just going to spend a bit of time together before lockdown. We’re not going shopping. We’re just going to have a bit of food. I don’t know where we’re going yet as my sister is going to decide.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Car seized by police after they find broken down vehicle on Acle Straight

Broken down car on Acle Straight. PIC: NSRAPT Twitter.

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘We can’t waste our time’: lockdown breakers to face tougher police response in Norfolk

Crowds in Gentleman's Walk the day before the second lockdown begins. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Drive-in firework display moved a day early so it can go ahead

A drive-in firework display in Aldeby has been rescheduled due to the second national lockdown Picture: Supplied

Tesco remains open after ‘small number’ of staff test positive for coronavirus

The Tesco Extra in King's Lynn where a 'small number' of workers have tested positive Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Covid infections keep falling in Norwich but are rising elsewhere

Shoppers wearing face masks in Norwich city centre. The rate has fallen in the city to its lowest level since early October. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘We lost 11 residents to Covid’ - care worker on life in one home

Picture: GETTY IMAGES/OCSKAYMARK

How many people are in hospital now compared to the first lockdown?

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, James Paget Hospital and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

‘We can’t waste our time’: lockdown breakers to face tougher police response in Norfolk

Crowds in Gentleman's Walk the day before the second lockdown begins. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY