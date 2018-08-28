Search

Shoppers double-take as signs appear in department store windows advertising ‘closing down sale’

PUBLISHED: 15:30 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 15 January 2019

Shoppers are being forced to do a double-take at the signs in the window at Palmers Picture: Liz Coates

Shoppers are being forced to do a double-take at the signs in the window at Palmers Picture: Liz Coates

Historic high street store Palmers is closing down according to signs in its shop windows - but only for refurbishment.

The Great Yarmouth shop’s new owners are saying they have slashed prices on “inherited” stock to make way for new lines, new brands, and a new layout.

Palmers became part of the Bournemouth-based Beales group at the end of November last year, ending 180 years of family ownership.

And eye-catching signs that went up this week were attracting bargain hunters, many of whom were under the impression the iconic shop was about to close its doors for good.

MORE: Takeover deal for Palmers in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft to complete at midnight

Tony Bown, chief executive for Beales, said the sale was due to last for some three weeks while they looked at making room for changes.

Shoppers could expect to see a “materially different” shop when the revamp was complete.

“We need to clear the stock that we inherited,” he said.

“We have cleared a bit over the January sale but we need to push harder. The most effective way of doing that is to have a sale.”

He said a remodelled store would include a larger menswear department, a proper toy shop, an expanded electrical department taking in small domestic appliances, and more gifts.

Mr Brown said he was also hoping to bring in new brands, adding: “We are not touching or changing the restaurant in any way, shape, or form. It is a brilliant restaurant and the staff are amazing.”

Some of the work will be completed while the store is open, but a short closure may be required.

The total re-configuration will be sensitive the to history of the much-loved store which will always have the Palmers name - except on carrier bags which are bought in batches of 50,000.

