Norfolk customers hit in pocket as Tesco charges twice

Tesco has pledged to refund customers after it emerged thousands have been charged twice for their shopping.

A glitch in its payment system means some shoppers paying by debit or credit cards have had the money taken out of their accounts twice.

Finance website MoneySavingExpert.com said it had seen complaints dating back to February 6, and stores affected include branches in King's Lynn and Newmarket.

Tesco refused to confirm locations, saying only the issue was affecting stores across the UK. It also would not comment on how many duplicate payments it had processed.

In a brief statement, the supermarket chain added: “Due to a technical error some customer card payments have been authorised more than once.

"We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused, and we want to reassure affected customers that they will only pay for their purchases once and any duplicate transactions will be reversed.”

The problem is understood to occur after some customers have entered their card details again after seeing an error message at the till. They believe the original transaction has not gone through and are then charged twice.

Furious customers have taken to social media to lambast the store giant.

One tweeted: "Bought £70 worth of shopping and £20 worth of petrol, not content with taking it once they’ve taken BOTH transactions twice. That’s called stealing whichever way you look at it. Thanks for leaving me short."

"This is not on. Do I help my self to extra food off the shelf? No I don’t. Stop double dipping my bank account."

Its been a full week since i was charged twice for my shopping at @Tesco and STILL not been reimbursed. Am i ever going to see this money or what????? — becca 🐘 (@beccarileyy) February 18, 2021

I am still waiting 3.5wks after @Tesco Tesco have an amount pending on my bank account. Endless call to @Tesco & they are now ignoring me. #badcustomerservice https://t.co/BxJWLlLOSl — Ash Tree Farm (@AshTreeFarm42) February 17, 2021

Brilliant... just been looking through my credit card statement and found out I’ve been charged twice by Tesco 🤦🏼‍♂️#refundmymoneytesco @Tesco — Simon Hammond (@SimonHa35319449) February 17, 2021

@Tesco any chance you’re going to refund the two payments you took from me without receiving any goods? Which made me overdrawn? 4 days ago you took the money still nothing back, quick enough to take it #Tesco #shocking — kyle. (@kylejohnsey7) February 17, 2021

Hi, @Tesco I believe I have been charged twice for my shopping. I don't have the receipts with me but I have my online statement. How can I make sure I am refunded? On 2 occasions it seems like payment has been taken twice from my account.



Cc @AskNationwide — яєαℓιѕт נανѕтαн 💻🖱 (@RHJOfficial) February 17, 2021

Tesco said those affected would have the payments reversed automatically. But while money is taken instantly when you pay for shopping, funds can take a week or more to be returned to your account.







