'You look just like her' Shop worker mistook The Queen for look-a-like

A shop worker in Sandringham once mistook the Queen for a look-a-like and told the monarch "you look just like her", according to a Norfolk MP.

Members of Parliament were sharing anecdotes in the House of Commons on Thursday ahead of the monarch's Platinum Jubilee next weekend.

And North West Norfolk MP James Wild chose to tell this tale to highlight how the head of state is a "special part" of the local community in Sandringham.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild - Credit: Richard Townshend Photography

He said: “Her Majesty is much loved by the communities, the close-knit villages around Sandringham, and is a very special part of those communities, communities who let the royal family and the Queen go about their business largely without fuss.

“Indeed on one occasion it is reported in a shop, a local assistant said ‘You look just like the Queen’, to which the Queen is said to have replied ‘How reassuring’.”

Sandringham House - Credit: Ian Burt

The Royal estate at Sandringham has long been a favoured retreat for The Queen and family and the local community are preparing for a busy bank holiday weekend of celebrations to mark her 70 years on the throne.

It falls within the North West Norfolk constituency to which Mr Wild noted "while all my constituents are important, the Queen is undoubtedly the most special".

Mr Wild also recalled a time when the Queen visited the Sandringham branch of the Women's Institute, of which she has been a member of since 1943, for its centenary.

The branch played a version of BBC One's Pointless for the occasion, and the Queen reportedly said: “Of course, every generation faces fresh challenges and opportunities.

"As we look for new answers in the modern age, I for one prefer the tried and tested recipes, like speaking well of each other and respecting different points of view; coming together to seek out the common ground; and never losing sight of the bigger picture.”

In response, Mr Wild added: "Those words capture the essence of Her Majesty the Queen’s dignified approach to leading our nation over the last 70 years."

