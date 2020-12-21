'I hope karma gets them' - Burglars take Christmas gifts and charity cash

Published: 5:51 PM December 21, 2020

The Futon Company on St Giles Street in Norwich, which was broken into overnight - Credit: Google

A shop manager has spoken of her anger after an overnight break-in saw a burglar make off with Christmas presents for her staff and cash raised for a cancer charity.

At some point between 6.30pm on Sunday evening and 8.30am on Monday, The Futon Company on St Giles Street in Norwich was broken into.

Manager Patricia Gurdin said she discovered the break-in on arriving in the morning and finding the shop a mess - far from how it had been left the previous evening.

And on further inspection, she discovered that four Christmas presents for her staff members had been snatched, along with £85 the store had raised for a local cancer charity.

She said: "When I found out in the morning I have to admit I swore quite a lot. The Christmas presents were beautifully wrapped and the money we raised was for cancer - so I really hope karma gets them.

"They must have been really desperate so in a way it is sad, but they were very calculating about it, they took the SD card from our CCTV camera and managed to cut off the power as well."

Ms Gurdin added: "It's all a bit rubbish really. The shop could have been emptied, so in a way it could have been a lot worse, but it still isn't very nice.

"We stopped taking cash a while ago so the only money we had in store was what we have raised for charity, so that really hurts."

Police confirmed that an iPad and a drill was also stolen from inside the shop.

A spokesman for Norfolk Constabulary also confirmed that officers are investigating another break-in within a similar timeframe, on Davey Place in the city.

At some point between 6.15pm on Sunday and 7.45am on Monday, Patisserie Valerie café was broken into and a safe stolen.

Anybody with information regarding either of the break-ins should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting reference 36/89533/20 for The Futon Company or 36/89524/20 for Patisserie Valerie.

The spokesman added it was too soon to say whether the two incidents were linked.