Shocking CCTV shows carer abusing woman with dementia

Published: 12:39 PM January 22, 2021

Shocking CCTV footage has today been released, showing a carer cruelly abusing a 69-year-old woman with dementia.

As 29-year-old Jenny Dady begins a six-month jail sentence, police have released the video of her manhandling Liz Youngs - a vulnerable woman she was employed to care for.

The disturbing footage shows Dady forcefully handling Mrs Youngs on two separate occasions, with Norwich Crown Court hearing this week of the abuse the dementia patient suffered.

Police said the abuse included:

- Handling her roughly by pushing and pulling her;

- After a shower, leaving Mrs Youngs for almost 30 minutes in her wheelchair with wet hair and just a towel covering her lap;

- Forcing her to eat;

- Pulling her hair;

- Pushing her knuckles into the victim’s face and pulling her up by her nose;

- Verbal abuse;

- Constantly using her mobile phone while she was meant to be caring for Mrs Youngs;

- On one occasion, Dady brought her dog during a visit which scratched Mrs Youngs, causing deep cuts to her legs.

CCTV image of the abuse suffered by Liz Youngs at the hands of her carer - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The court heard how she had worked as a carer for Mrs Young during the summer of 2019, during which time her daughter started to notice bruises and blisters on her.

Corrina Cunningham, Mrs Young's daughter, said: "Sadly, mum passed away during the investigation, which makes it so much harder to come to terms with, knowing she was poorly treated in the last year of her life.

"I was mortified when I found out this had been happening. I feel guilty for not being able to protect her when she need it and that this happened under our own roof.

"We trusted Jenny and thought she genuinely cared for mum, but she betrayed this trust in the worst possible way.

"I found it really difficult to watch.- it made me feel physically sick.

Liz Youngs, pictured with her partner Noel Cunningham - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

"I couldn't bear the thought of her being in a position to care for other people's loved-ones and abuse them in the way she did my mum.

"I'm glad we acted on our concerns and got the camera and I would encourage anyone in a similar position to do the same."

Det Con Gemma Weeks, from Norfolk Constabulary's adult abuse investigation unit, said: "Dady was in a position of trust and left to care for an extremely vulnerable woman who had no means of protecting herself or raising the alarm to relatives."

Dady, of Furze Road in Norwich, pleaded guilty to ill-treatment or neglect of a person who lacks capacity in December and was sentenced to six months imprisonment on Monday