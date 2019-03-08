'It's a tragedy and so sad' - Town in shock after death of woman hit by Royal Mail lorry
PUBLISHED: 11:41 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:07 17 July 2019
Archant
Shock has been expressed after the death of a woman involved in a collision with a postal lorry in the centre of Diss.
Floral tributes expressing sympathy and condolence have been laid at the scene of the accident at the junction of Victoria Road and Mere Street.
Emergency services were called after reports a Royal Mail delivery lorry had been involved in a collision with a pedestrian at 2.30pm on Tuesday, July 16.
The pedestrian, a local woman in her 70s, was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
People from nearby businesses and passers-by tried to help the woman in the aftermath of the collision, including staff from British Red Cross charity shop that overlooks the scene.
Ana Flynn, 35, assistant manager, said: "A woman from another shop came rushing in saying we need some sheets because there is someone under a lorry. We all went running out to try to help.
"We had people helping to hold up blankets to screen it off while others were giving first aid on the lady, but she was in a very bad way. It was not a nice thing to see. Sadly there was nothing that could be done to save her.
"The woman driver of the lorry came into the shop. She was very shaken up and in tears. There were quite a few people in a state of shock.
"We have some amazing people in Diss and everyone who tried to help was absolutely brilliant. Everyone pulled together. It is just a horrible and sad thing to happen."
People using the busy nearby pedestrian crossing that links the town centre to Morrisons supermarket expressed their shock at the death.
Beth Richards, 55, from Harleston, said: "I saw the police and ambulance after it had happened and it was just such a shocking thing. There seems to be a subdued feeling in town today. I think everyone just feels very sad about it."
Tony Simmons, 62, from Diss, said: "It's a tragedy and so sad. My thoughts are with her family. We walk past here all the time and it is a very busy junction."
Following the accident the main A1066 road remained closed for several hours while investigations into the circumstances of the collision took place.
Roads policing officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, the manner of the driving of the vehicle prior to it or from anyone who may have captured the incident on dash-cam.
Contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting CAD NC-16072019-293
