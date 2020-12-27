News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Power returned to villagers after four days

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:15 PM December 27, 2020   
Families in Shipdham near Swaffham have been left without power. - Credit: UK Power Networks

Families in Shipdham near Swaffham have been left without power. - Credit: UK Power Networks

Families in one Norfolk village finally had their electricity back for the first time in four days after a power cut made for a miserable Christmas.

Residents in Shipdham near Swaffham were forced to trade in their roasts for sandwiches after suffering four power cuts across the festive period.

Power was eventually returned to the homes shortly after 6pm on Boxing Day following the issues which were the result of a faulty underground cable and later a generator which had not been filled up with enough petrol.

A UK Power Networks spokesman said: "Engineers worked through the night to restore supplies to customers in the Pound Green Lane area of Shipdham following a power interruption at 6.19pm last night.

"We apologise for recent problems following a fault on an underground cable. All supplies were reconnected by 5.30am today (December 27).

"We would like to apologise for this inconvenience during the festive period. Our staff are working 24/7 to keep the power flowing and deal with any incidents that occur."


