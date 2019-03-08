Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'You can't tell we're discussing dying' Young women open up about cancer support for under 50s

PUBLISHED: 16:23 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 24 May 2019

Corinne Richards, left and Chezy Williams, promoting Shine cancer charity at local hospital. Photo: Submitted

Corinne Richards, left and Chezy Williams, promoting Shine cancer charity at local hospital. Photo: Submitted

Archant

Cancer is not something most people expect to be affected by in early adulthood.

Corinne Richards, left, and Chezy Williams, promoting Shine cancer charity at local hospital. Photo: SubmittedCorinne Richards, left, and Chezy Williams, promoting Shine cancer charity at local hospital. Photo: Submitted

But two women from Norfolk, diagnosed with the illness in their 20s and 30s, are on a mission to end the isolation that comes with a diagnosis.

Chezy Williams, now 28, was working as an art consultant in Cambridge when she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Ewing's sarcoma two years ago.

Following the diagnosis she was forced to move back in with her mother in Diss and said it was a common theme that young people with the disease ended up losing their career.

She said: "Having cancer is expensive. Most people with cancer have to take long periods off work or switch to part time which really damages your finances. Even after your treatment ends you have side effects which change the way you can work."

Plagued by a sense of isolation, the 28-year-old reached out to Shine, a national charity which supports people in their 20s, 30s and 40s affected by cancer.

You may also want to watch:

She said the monthly meet ups helped her navigate the "new normal" of living with the disease.

Corinne Richards, who initiated Shine meet ups in Norwich after being diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016, said the events were informal and addressed topics ranging from practical advice about treatment to dating with cancer.

She said: "If you saw us out you wouldn't be able to tell we were talking about nearly dying. We use a lot of dark humour and there's a lot of opening up about the embarrassing stuff that you wouldn't dream of talking about with anyone else."

As well as local meet ups, Shine runs national retreats, which Ms Richards described as "more karaoke than yoga".

It was here that she decided to enrol on a university counselling course, following support focused on rebooting her career.

She said: "The Shine community has helped me get back on my feet and my mission now is to reach as many people as possible."

Anyone interested in joining Shine should contact the group on norwich@shinecancersupport.org.

Most Read

Mother who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in toilets of department store

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; KYLIE HAGGER.

Former Norwich City player ‘bottled’ on holiday in Ibiza

Graham Dorrans in action during the Sky Bet Championship. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

One of the oldest houses in East Anglia goes up for sale for £7.75 million

Monks Hall estate near Diss which is for sale. Pic: Clarke & Simpson.

Police search for driver after flying chainsaw sets car on fire

The two chainsaws that fell from the back of a pick-up truck on the A11 near Red Lodge Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

B&M to open another store in Norfolk creating 60 new jobs

B&M are opening a new store in Thetford, Norfolk. Picture: B&M

Most Read

Man dies in crash in Norfolk village

The scene of a fatal accident on the B1145 at Cawston, Norfolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Controversial new system for parking charges comes into force at hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Motorists using a private car park at the hospital will now have to pay for their parking up front. Picture: NNUH

Tree falls on lorry on busy Norfolk road

Screengrabs from dashcam footage showing a tree which fell on a lorry on at A140 at Hainford. Photo: Daniel Nicholls

Man stabbed on footpath in Norwich

Children’s play park next to path between Sunny Hill and Netherwood Green where man stabbed

Tributes paid to ‘kind-hearted and loving’ footballer

Callum Speck, 23, died in hospital after being found at his home in Norwich. Picture: Speck family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Petty’ - Dad criticises academy’s decision to ban boys from Leavers’ Ball

Liam Reeve has been banned from the Lynn Grove prom for

Mother who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby in toilets of department store

Baby born weighing 5lb 9oz born in Beales department store in Wisbech yesterday (Thu) at 2pm. The baby's mother had no idea she was pregnant - she had gone into the store to use the loo. Picture; KYLIE HAGGER.

2 Sisters Food Group reveals factory closure plans

2 Sisters Food Group in Witham is facing closure. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown.

Running column: Finding the last piece of the puzzle to make sub 20-minute 5K breakthrough

Mark Armstrong needs to up his preparation for the Lord Mayor's 5K in July. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon

Father whose young children did not have seat belts on ‘complained’ when pulled ove

A father whose two young children werent wearing their seat belts on complained to police when he was pulled over in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists