Gardening fans urged to share their views on war memorial project

Sheringham war memorial gardens, which are due to get a revamp as part of a town 'greening' scheme. Picture: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Sheringham Town Council is urging green-fingered local folk to put forward their views on a project to revamp the town’s war memorial gardens.

The scheme, which is being organised in partnership with North Norfolk District and Sheringham in Bloom as part of a town 'greening' project, will see the gardens get a makeover, with sustainable planting appropriate to their seafront location.

Sheringham mayor Madeleine Ashcroft said the gardens should be an attractive and relaxing place for local people and visitors, at the same time reflecting the importance the town placed on honouring those remembered on the war memorial.

Deputy mayor Liz Withington, who is leading the scheme, said: “This is very much a community space and we would therefore like to give residents an opportunity to share in the design process.”

Project leaders will be hosting a workshop to gather ideas at Sheringham community centre on May 21 from 2pm-4pm. All are welcome and refreshments will be provided.