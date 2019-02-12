Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Fun-packed family week set to launch ‘bigger and better’ Viking Festival

PUBLISHED: 11:30 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:40 13 February 2019

From left: Sheringham musuem manager Lisa Little with festival organisers Jill Brammer, Chris Neville and Colin Seal and the dragon figurehead which will be fixed to a 28ft longboat. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

From left: Sheringham musuem manager Lisa Little with festival organisers Jill Brammer, Chris Neville and Colin Seal and the dragon figurehead which will be fixed to a 28ft longboat. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Sheringham’s sixth annual Scira Viking Festival kicks off on Saturday, with a series of workshops giving youngsters and their families a chance to kit themselves out in Norse-style garb and accessories ranging from axes and shields, to pendants and T-shirts.

The boat-burning on the beach will the the highlight of the main Festival day on Saturday, February 23. Photo: KAREN BETHELLThe boat-burning on the beach will the the highlight of the main Festival day on Saturday, February 23. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Hosted by Sheringham Carnival and run by a team of festival organisers led by artist Jill Brammer and retired TV and film set designer Chris Neville, the sessions, which will be run at Sheringham Museum, will also include a colouring competition, a longboat-making workshop, a talk on Viking runes from local fisherman James Lingwood and demonstrations of the art of spinning Viking-style wool from rare wild musk oxen by Greta Lynggaard, from Denmark.

Mr Neville, who is a carnival committee member and a museum trustee, said this year’s festival, promised to be bigger and better than ever.

“The museum is getting much more involved and, for the first time, we are opening up the children’s events to the whole family,” he said.

“The festival is something that brings the whole town together and what we wanted to do is to make it an event which everybody can get involved in and experience the Viking way of life.”

Shield-making workshops will be just one of the activities on offer during Sheringham Viking Festival family week. Photo: KAREN BETHELLShield-making workshops will be just one of the activities on offer during Sheringham Viking Festival family week. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The main festival day next Saturday, February 23, will feature more than 100 re-enactors, with a Viking village set up at the Leas clifftop gardens, which will also be the scene of have-a-go axe-throwing demonstrations.

“We have got more Vikings than ever before,” Mr Neville said. “There will be battles, fire pits and a working forge and I thing the important thing is that it will be educational, as well as fun.”

Other festival day attractions will include a battle on the beach, with a 28ft dragon-headed longboat built by local carpenter Brian Howe and his son Henri, taking pride of place in the town centre.

The boat, which was decorated by Ms Brammer, will be carried to the seafront as part of a parade led by flame torch-carrying honour guard.

Sheringham musuem manager Lisa Little (second left) with festival organisers Jill Brammer, Chris Neville and Colin Seal and the dragon figurehead which will be fixed to a 28ft longboat. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham musuem manager Lisa Little (second left) with festival organisers Jill Brammer, Chris Neville and Colin Seal and the dragon figurehead which will be fixed to a 28ft longboat. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

It will then be burnt on the beach below the Leas, with onlookers also entertained with fire-breathing from members of Norwich-based group Unhinged Circus.

For information and updates on Sheringham Scira Viking Festival, visit the festival Facebook page, or to book for the family activity week, email lisa.little@sheringhammuseum.co.uk or phone 01263 824482.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Man charged with murder over death of Norfolk teenager

Terrington St Clement, where Maisie Newell died in 2014. Dean Smith has been charged with her murder Picture: Chris Bishop

Police negotiators called to man threatening people with metal poles

Police were called to a man making threats in Attleborough. Picture: NORFOLK POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists