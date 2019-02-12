Search

Viking Festival gets off to a fighting start ahead of boat-burning finale

PUBLISHED: 13:12 23 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:07 23 February 2019

Re-enactors form a shield wall at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Re-enactors form a shield wall at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Sheringham Scira Viking Festival got off to a spectacular start this morning, with families turning out in force to visit a living history village and see re-enactors stage battles at the Leas clifftop gardens.

Re-enactors in action at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLRe-enactors in action at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The annual event, which reaches its finale this evening with a torchlit procession through the town followed by the ceremonial burning of a 28ft longboat on the beach, has been hailed a “huge success” by organisers, with dozens of youngsters and their families taking part in a week-long series of craft workshops held at Sheringham Museum, and crowds in the thousands expected for tonight’s parade.

Festival team member Chris Neville said spectators had come from as far afield as Durham and Reading to watch the battles and wander around the village, which includes Viking cooking, crafts and weaponry, as well as have-a-go axe-throwing demonstrations and a working iron forge.

Re-enactors in action at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLRe-enactors in action at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

“People were here before everything had even been set up,” he added. “It’s been absolutely wonderful so far and we are expecting sunshine for the rest of the day, so I think this afternoon’s battle on the beach and boat-burning will be amazing.”

Sheringham Museum chairman of directors Tim Groves praised Mr Neville and his fellow festival organisers Jill Brammer and Colin Seal for their hard work and dedication.

Re-enactors ready for battle at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLRe-enactors ready for battle at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

“It’s been a huge success, there is a great atmosphere, everyone in the village is incredibly friendly and knowledgeable and we have had an enormous number of positive comments from the whole community,” he said.

The Viking village will be open all afternoon on the Leas, with re-enactors staging a battle on the east beach at 2.30pm.

Re-enactors ready for battle at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLRe-enactors ready for battle at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Vikings will march to the top of the town at 5pm for the grand finale, with the torchlit procession moving off at 5.15pm and the honour guard arriving at the beach below the Leas for the boat-burning at 5.45pm.

Re-enactors in action at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLRe-enactors in action at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Re-enactors in action at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLRe-enactors in action at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Members of Wuffa Saxon and Viking Re-enactment Society at a living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLMembers of Wuffa Saxon and Viking Re-enactment Society at a living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Re-enactors at work at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLRe-enactors at work at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Re-enactors stage a battle at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLRe-enactors stage a battle at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Re-enactors get set for a battle at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLRe-enactors get set for a battle at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Young re-enactors at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLYoung re-enactors at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Members of Wuffa Saxon and Viking Re-enactment Society at a living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLMembers of Wuffa Saxon and Viking Re-enactment Society at a living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A standard bearer gets set for a battle at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLA standard bearer gets set for a battle at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A member of Wuffa Saxon and Viking Re-enactment Society chats to visitors at a living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLA member of Wuffa Saxon and Viking Re-enactment Society chats to visitors at a living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The working forge at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLThe working forge at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Re-enactors in action at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLRe-enactors in action at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Re-enactors in action at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLRe-enactors in action at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Re-enactors form a shield wall during a battle staged as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLRe-enactors form a shield wall during a battle staged as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Re-enactors in action at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLRe-enactors in action at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A re-enactor gets set for a battle at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELLA re-enactor gets set for a battle at Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

