Boat-burning spectacle caps off thrilling Viking Festival
Credit: Brittany Woodman
Crowds flocked to the north Norfolk coast at the weekend as Sheringham Viking Festival made a welcome return.
The Scira Viking Festival was back with a bang on Saturday, having been cancelled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
First held in 2014, the annual event is intended to be a celebration of Sheringham's Viking heritage.
The day began with entertaining battle reenactments at Beeston Common, and culminated with a stunning boat-burning ceremony on the beach.
It usually takes place during February half-term, but was moved this year to make the spectacle as special as possible.
Colin Seal, founder of the festival and one of the volunteer organisers, said the latest edition had proved to be an overwhelming success.
"The whole day was brilliant," said Mr Seal, a talented local artist.
"We took a bit of a gamble doing it in April but, personally, I think it worked better.
"Usually, when we do the boat burning on the beach, it is pitch black and no-one can see each other. But this time the light was just perfect, with the sun setting."
Sheringham's name evolved from old Norse and is thought to mean 'the home of Scira's people'.
Scira is thought to have been a Viking warlord.
"The whole scene was in keeping with saying goodbye to Scira and sending him in flames to Valhalla," added Mr Seal.
Over the past eight years the Viking Festival has gone from strength to strength, to the point where it now attracts hundreds of visitors to north Norfolk.
On Saturday, the promenade was lined with onlookers desperate to catch a glimpse of the magnificent finale.
After a year off, Mr Seal admitted it had been challenging getting things off the ground again - but was delighted with the finished product.
"Trying to get things going was a little bit like driving your favourite car after leaving it in the garage for two years," he added.
"But from where it started to where it is going, the festival really has become something special.
"It is about entertainment, of course, but also about theatre and education.
"The organisers will get together and analyse, but I think the consensus is we will probably do it around Easter again next year."