Twice delayed £1m platform officially opened by Greater Anglia

PUBLISHED: 14:54 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 22 November 2019

Sheringham station and trains have been upgraded. From left to right: Liz Withington, Andrew Munden, Madeleine Ashcroft, Cllr Jeremy Punchard, Jonathan Denby, Peter Mayne. Picture: Submitted

Archant

A Sheringham Railway Station platform has been officially reopened by Greater Anglia after a £1m refurbishment.

The enhancement scheme, which was delayed twice, involved the installation of a brand-new platform at the station that, at 80m, is double the length of the previous one.

The platform is also wider and means the station can fully accommodate the new state of the art trains which started to enter service on the Bittern Line earlier this month.

Jonathan Denby, Greater Anglia's head of corporate affairs, said: "We're delighted to be able to deliver this major station improvement for Sheringham, which will benefit rail passengers and the town.

"It provides a much better facility for customers and the wider community, and is already being used by our new trains.

"We look forward to promoting the Bittern Line and the local area even more proactively, as the roll out of the new trains is completed."

The old 40-metre platform, which was installed in 1967, is too short to fit the new bi-mode trains, which can switch between electric and diesel power.

The new bi-mode trains are three to four carriages long, which will replace the current one and two carriage services running on the line.

A spokesperson from Greater Anglia said: "The new platform makes the station a much better, more welcoming gateway to the town, which is easier for customers to use, replacing the previous rather short and narrow facility which led to delays at busier times.

"In particular, passengers with luggage, buggies and those using wheelchairs all benefit from the enhanced facilities, complimenting the new trains which are also much more accessible, including a special automatic retractable step, which comes in to use at stations and enables level access at most stations, including Sheringham."

Since the mid-1990s annual passenger journeys on the Norwich to Sheringham line have grown from 200,000 a year to over 700,000 in 2018/19 - an increase of over 300pc.

The new bi-mode trains, made by Swiss manufacturer Stadler, are longer, have more seating, USB and electric plug points, air conditioning, free wifi and accessible toilets.

