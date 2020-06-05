Search

Artist to paint one mural every week in coastal town

05 June, 2020 - 11:53
Colin Seal's new train mural in Sheringham. Pictures: Colin Seal

Colin Seal's new train mural in Sheringham. Pictures: Colin Seal

Archant

A Sheringham artist whose latest work is near completion plans to paint a mural a week in the town.

Colin Seal's new mural in Sheringham. Pictures: Colin Seal

Colin Seal, whose eye-catching murals can be seen at venues ranging from shops and cafes to a playground, is now painting a train at the newly renovated bus shelter.

The B12 train, which was bought in 1995, is in use on North Norfolk Railway (NNR).

He hopes to finish the work, which is being carried out for the town council and NNR, on Friday, June 5.

He said: “I painted the bus shelter 12 years ago the first time. No-one vandalised it, mainly because I involved the public in painting poppies at the base of the train.

Colin Seal working on his new train mural in Sheringham. Pictures: Colin Seal

“Madeline Ashcroft, our Sheringham mayor, asked me if we could get the public, mainly children, to paint poppies individually again to commemorate VE day this August.

“I intend to paint in town a mural once a week, if possible, starting with a painting of a trawler in rough seas on a wall in Station Road.

“Then, I will finish the mural next to the RNLI. After that, I will be going east on the Prom, repainting and painting murals until winter comes.”

Mr Seal has a studio at Sheringham Museum, where he has been painting during lockdown.

A long-standing supporter of Sheringham Carnival, he founded the town’s annual Scira Viking Festival.

Two years ago he was recognised for his work supporting the town’s seafront museum.

He won the visitor experience category of the Museums East SHARE awards, which highlight the contribution made by volunteers to the region’s museums.

His projects have since included painting a replica high street on the museum’s second floor, running art workshops for children and adults and creating signs, badges and T-shirts for events and exhibitions.

Mr Seal has also worked with other town organisations and created a mural depicting seven of Sheringham’s historic lifeboats to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the RNLI. He also painted artwork for the NNR’s annual 1940s weekend and signs and boards for town events including the annual classic car festival and the Crab and Lobster Festival.

