Seaside town to get first ever community fridge

Published: 4:10 PM March 16, 2021

North Norfolk charity Yesu is set to launch the first ever community fridge in a seaside town, to fight food poverty and waste.

Sheringham Community Fridge will open at 15 High Street on April 12, for businesses and residents to donate food and for anyone to help themselves to food which would otherwise go to waste.

The fridge will be launched with a ribbon cutting ceremony by Sheringham mayor Madeline Ashcroft and will open from 10:30am to 3:30pm Tuesday to Friday.

Sadie Houghton, Yesu Community Fridge co-ordinator said: "We're really excited to be able to do our bit to help tackle these important issues."

The charity estimates that the average household throws away £700 of wasted food every year, while four million are living in food poverty.

Yesu Community Fridge co-ordinator Sadie Houghton at Sheringham Community Fridge. - Credit: Yesu



