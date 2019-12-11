Search

Advanced search

'Weeping with frustration': train mayhem could force teacher to move

PUBLISHED: 06:48 12 December 2019

Alistair Cormack who has said trying to get to work Greater Anglia's rural network has been horrendous. Picture: Alistair Cormack

Alistair Cormack who has said trying to get to work Greater Anglia's rural network has been horrendous. Picture: Alistair Cormack

Archant

A teacher who commutes from Sheringham to Cambridge by train has said cancellations, rail replacement services and delays on the Greater Anglia network have left him "weeping with frustration".

There are further delays and cancellations on rural routes including Norwich to Sheringham. Photo: Greater AngliaThere are further delays and cancellations on rural routes including Norwich to Sheringham. Photo: Greater Anglia

In August, Alistair Cormack, 49, accepted a job at Hills Road Sixth Form College in Cambridge on the basis that he would be able to commute from his home in Sheringham.

But in the last two weeks, problems on Greater Anglia's rural lines have turned the two hour and 20 minute journey into a "horrendous" commute - which has taken as long as five hours and frequently made the teacher late for work.

Mr Cormack said: "The last two weeks have been utterly horrendous, it's really pushed me to the limit, I have been weeping with frustration.

"I started my job in late August and I got the job on the basis that I would be able to get the scheduled train but that's been cancelled or it's a replacement - almost a third of the trains have been cancelled."

Mr Cormack said on Monday, December 9, his journey home had taken him five hours and had ended in him having to cycle the last five miles to Sheringham after he arrived in Cromer at 12.50am to find the bus replacement service had finished for the night.

You may also want to watch:

"It has been awful, last week I didn't see my children from Sunday to Friday because by the time I get home they're all in bed... It's like having two jobs."

He said while his employer had been understanding, the problems on his commute had left him considering moving house: "If it's going to be like this, I'm not going to be able to stay here.

"I can't carry on like this and it would be heart breaking [to move]."

Mr Cormack said he had been left frustrated by the lack of information given to passengers about what exactly was causing the problems on the network: "It's pushed me to the limit, and there's no explanation about what's happening.

"I just feel that something has gone desperately array - there's been a mistake made somewhere."

On Monday, Greater Anglia cancelled more than 80 services, with rural lines particularly badly hit.

It said disruption would continue "until further notice" and blamed the cancellations on signalling issues.

Most Read

Revealed: what Norfolk’s new millionaire bought first

Lottery winner Terry Falgate celebrates his £1m windfall. Picture: Victoria Petrusa

‘It was then I knew he was dangerous’ - Victim of on-the-run stalker speaks out

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police.

‘That’s gay’ slurs highlighted as high school rated inadequate

King Edward VII Academy has been rated 'inadequate' Photo: Old Lennensians

Market traders fear Christmas is ‘ruined’ after festive version opens

Bird's eye view of Norwich market. Photo: Jo Clarke

Norwich stabbing victim is a student, police reveal

Police were called to Bluebell Road after reports that a man had been stabbed. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

Hundreds queue for opening of new Primark store

Hundreds of people queue for the opening of the brand new Primark in Haymarket. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It was then I knew he was dangerous’ - Victim of on-the-run stalker speaks out

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police.

James Maddison: Hillsborough tears and the debt he can never re-pay to Farke and Webber

James Maddison's knee injury was a key moment in Norwich City's timeline Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Revealed: what Norfolk’s new millionaire bought first

Lottery winner Terry Falgate celebrates his £1m windfall. Picture: Victoria Petrusa

Election Day live: Norfolk heads to the polls for generation defining election

Samba and (R) Dobbie outside a polling station at South Wootton Village Hall. Picture: Ian Burt

Horse racing could soon be staged on Norfolk beach

Fakenham Racecourse clerk David Hunter is keen to stage horse racing on a Norfolk beach, replicating the annual event at Laytown in Ireland. Picture: PA Images/Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists