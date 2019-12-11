'Weeping with frustration': train mayhem could force teacher to move

Alistair Cormack who has said trying to get to work Greater Anglia's rural network has been horrendous. Picture: Alistair Cormack Archant

A teacher who commutes from Sheringham to Cambridge by train has said cancellations, rail replacement services and delays on the Greater Anglia network have left him "weeping with frustration".

There are further delays and cancellations on rural routes including Norwich to Sheringham. Photo: Greater Anglia There are further delays and cancellations on rural routes including Norwich to Sheringham. Photo: Greater Anglia

In August, Alistair Cormack, 49, accepted a job at Hills Road Sixth Form College in Cambridge on the basis that he would be able to commute from his home in Sheringham.

But in the last two weeks, problems on Greater Anglia's rural lines have turned the two hour and 20 minute journey into a "horrendous" commute - which has taken as long as five hours and frequently made the teacher late for work.

Mr Cormack said: "The last two weeks have been utterly horrendous, it's really pushed me to the limit, I have been weeping with frustration.

"I started my job in late August and I got the job on the basis that I would be able to get the scheduled train but that's been cancelled or it's a replacement - almost a third of the trains have been cancelled."

Mr Cormack said on Monday, December 9, his journey home had taken him five hours and had ended in him having to cycle the last five miles to Sheringham after he arrived in Cromer at 12.50am to find the bus replacement service had finished for the night.

"It has been awful, last week I didn't see my children from Sunday to Friday because by the time I get home they're all in bed... It's like having two jobs."

He said while his employer had been understanding, the problems on his commute had left him considering moving house: "If it's going to be like this, I'm not going to be able to stay here.

"I can't carry on like this and it would be heart breaking [to move]."

Mr Cormack said he had been left frustrated by the lack of information given to passengers about what exactly was causing the problems on the network: "It's pushed me to the limit, and there's no explanation about what's happening.

"I just feel that something has gone desperately array - there's been a mistake made somewhere."

On Monday, Greater Anglia cancelled more than 80 services, with rural lines particularly badly hit.

It said disruption would continue "until further notice" and blamed the cancellations on signalling issues.