Massive downpour ‘lifted road’s surface’ in town

Cromer Road in Sheringham. Works are underway after three sinkholes opened up in the otwn following heavy rain at the weekend. Picture: Sabrina Johnson

A busy coast road could remain closed for a few days after weekend downpours saw flood water get under it and lift the surface.

Cromer Road in Sheringham. Works are underway after three sinkholes opened up in the otwn following heavy rain at the weekend. Picture: Sabrina Johnson Cromer Road in Sheringham. Works are underway after three sinkholes opened up in the otwn following heavy rain at the weekend. Picture: Sabrina Johnson

Anglian Water teams are working at Cromer Road in Sheringham, which remains closed, after water damaged the surface.

Norfolk Police said on August 16 a sinkhole had opened up in the road, and the rain caused flooding around Tesco and the fire station there.

But Anglian Water said today that after further investigation the damage was not thought to have been caused by a sinkhole, but that the huge amount of water had lifted the road’s surface.

A spokesman said: “Following the exceptional amount of rain that has fallen this weekend, our teams have been working with the local authorities who have responsibility for drainage.

Cromer Road in Sheringham. Works are underway after three sinkholes opened up in the otwn following heavy rain at the weekend. Picture: Sabrina Johnson Cromer Road in Sheringham. Works are underway after three sinkholes opened up in the otwn following heavy rain at the weekend. Picture: Sabrina Johnson

“Flooding is often an extremely complex issue with many different owners for the drainage network such as Highways, local councils and even private owners, as well as ourselves. Due to the amount of rain this found its way under part of Cromer Road and has lifted the road surface.”

The nearby Tesco closed just after 11am on Sunday, but has reopened today (Monday, August 17).

The Anglian Water spokesman said teams were investigating the damage, and they hoped to have the road repaired by the middle of the week.

The spokesman said: “The road is currently closed and a diversion is in place and we would like to thank everyone for their patience while we complete this work.”

Cromer Road in Sheringham. Works are underway after three sinkholes opened up in the otwn following heavy rain at the weekend. Picture: Sabrina Johnson Cromer Road in Sheringham. Works are underway after three sinkholes opened up in the otwn following heavy rain at the weekend. Picture: Sabrina Johnson

Traffic in Sheringham was brought to a standstill and businesses and homes had to fight flooding because of the downpour.

The sea just off the beach turned brown, and there were fears it could have been caused by sewage overflow. However an investigation by the Environmental Agency determined the discoloured water has been caused by dirt running off nearby fields.

Angeline Connolly from Child’s Way, Sheringham, was one of those hit by the floods.

Mrs Connolly was out walking her dog, Lucy, at 9am on Sunday morning and when she returned home, just after 10am, she could not open the front door because of the water in the room.

When she tried the back gate, water had moved her plant pots, blocking it and stopping her from opening that also.

“I nearly broke down in tears,” the 76-year-old said.