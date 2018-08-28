Search

Sheringham man letting his facial fuzz grow in December for campaign

PUBLISHED: 11:15 27 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:15 27 November 2018

Richard Pain will be clean-shaven by the end of the month when he will start re-growing his beard. Picture: Bowel Cancer UK.

A Sheringham man whose family has been affected by bowel cancer is growing a beard to help stop people dying from the disease.

Richard Pain, 36, is taking part in Bowel Cancer UK’s Decembeard campaign.

He is determined to make more people aware of the disease and raise much-needed funds for the cause.

Mr Pain said: “I have decided to join Decembeard to support this worthy cause and to bring that bearded un-shaven look back into fashion and to fundraise for Bowel Cancer UK.”

Bowel cancer is the third most common cancer in men in the UK and the nation’s second biggest cancer killer.

Taking part in Decembeard is really simple. All you need to do is clean shave on November 30 and let your facial fuzz grow throughout the month. Already bearded? No problem. Dye, ditch or decorate your beard and join the campaign.

Donations can be made to: justgiving.com/fundraising/bcuk-decembeard-2018-3360

