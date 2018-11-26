Search

Just two weeks to go before panto Beauty and the Beast starts

26 November, 2018 - 18:03
The cast of Sheringham Little Theatre’'s panto Beauty and the Beast, which starts on December 8. Picture: Richard Batson.

Archant

A panto team is set to transform a seaside theatre into an enchanted castle at the centre of a classic fairytale.

Sheringham Little Theatre'’s panto Beauty and the Beast is coming soon. Picture: Richard Batson.Sheringham Little Theatre'’s panto Beauty and the Beast is coming soon. Picture: Richard Batson.

Heart-warming romance, knockabout comedy, dynamic dance and singalong songs are being rehearsed by the team of professional actors at the heart of Sheringham Little Theatre’s Beauty and the Beast show.

And production people are preparing scenery projections and eye-catching special effects to provide a spectacular backdrop to the action.

The panto, which runs from December 8 to January 1, also features local youngsters and some innovative puppets which bring alive everyday objects in a modern twist to the classic tale.

Director Nick Earnshaw said: “I am really excited. It is me and my family’s favourite story. We watch it all the time. It is a really romantic panto and has such a great message – that beauty is found within, not in how people look.”

He also pledged “an epic showdown between the goodies and baddies that puts Hogwarts and the Avengers into the shade”.

Mr Earnshaw has tweaked a script provided by the theatre’s West End star patron Killian Donnelly, who has penned four previous pantos in recent years and is now appearing in the lead role of Jean Valjean in a major UK tour of Les Miserables. The soundtrack will range from classic rock to an Ed Sheeran ballad.

The Sheringham cast is a mix of new and familiar faces. Newcomer Emma Scott is Belle. George Caporn, who was Peter Pan in 2016, is The Beast.

James Lavender (dame Mrs Pans) and Kyle Fraser (baddie Gaston) are both making their fourth panto appearances at the venue.

Local teenager Sam Thompson makes his professional debut as fool Le Fou after many youth and community roles. And experienced David Tarkenter, fresh from this summer’s Sheringham drama season, is Belle’s father Maurice.

Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: “There is a real buzz about the theatre as this strong cast and production team prepare what will be a brilliant show which can be enjoyed by all ages.”

For tickets and more information call the box-office on 01263 822347 or visit www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com

