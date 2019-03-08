Video

WATCH: Dramatic footage of battle to free man trapped in rocks on beach

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Taken by retired coastguard Stuart Facey, this dramatic footage shows emergency services battling to rescue the man trapped in rocks on Sheringham's east beach on Sunday.

Coastguards and lifeboat crew members worked together to rescue the man, holding his head above the water and giving him breathing apparatus and a lifejacket while fire officers cut through huge boulders to free him.

In his 30 years as a coastguard at Sheringham, Mr Facey, who retired in 2011, attended his fair share of harrowing incidents, including, in 1996,rin helping recover the bodies of a brother and sister aged six and four, two weeks after they were swept out to sea while on holiday with their parents in Hunstanton.

He warned people to take care when swimming, and to keep away from the rocks, which form part of Sheringham's sea defences.

"I've seen many people get into trouble in the sea and, as a granddad and great-granddad, I want to say to parents to tell their children to stay off the rocks," he said.