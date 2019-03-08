Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

WATCH: Dramatic footage of battle to free man trapped in rocks on beach

PUBLISHED: 12:00 29 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:00 29 July 2019

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

Taken by retired coastguard Stuart Facey, this dramatic footage shows emergency services battling to rescue the man trapped in rocks on Sheringham's east beach on Sunday.

Coastguards and lifeboat crew members worked together to rescue the man, holding his head above the water and giving him breathing apparatus and a lifejacket while fire officers cut through huge boulders to free him.

MORE: 'We were holding his head out of the water' - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

In his 30 years as a coastguard at Sheringham, Mr Facey, who retired in 2011, attended his fair share of harrowing incidents, including, in 1996,rin helping recover the bodies of a brother and sister aged six and four, two weeks after they were swept out to sea while on holiday with their parents in Hunstanton.

He warned people to take care when swimming, and to keep away from the rocks, which form part of Sheringham's sea defences.

"I've seen many people get into trouble in the sea and, as a granddad and great-granddad, I want to say to parents to tell their children to stay off the rocks," he said.

Most Read

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Residents ‘shocked’ at home evacuation after military grenades and chemicals found in property

The scene of the evacuation in Lowestoft. Photo: Mick Howes

Person struck by train not killed after ‘going underneath wheels’

A person has been hit by a train between Norwich and London. Pictured, a Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

Injury boost for Zimbo but Tettey could need op

Christoph Zimmermann is making good progress after a knee operation during the close season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

‘We were holding his head out of the water’ - Coastguard tells of dramatic rescue of man trapped in rocks

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

Residents ‘shocked’ at home evacuation after military grenades and chemicals found in property

The scene of the evacuation in Lowestoft. Photo: Mick Howes

Person struck by train not killed after ‘going underneath wheels’

A person has been hit by a train between Norwich and London. Pictured, a Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Burgers served at Norwich bar named some of best in England

Grant Holt with The Grant Holt Burger at Gonzo's Tea Room in Norwich. Photo: Gonzo's Tea Room

Injury boost for Zimbo but Tettey could need op

Christoph Zimmermann is making good progress after a knee operation during the close season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Inappropriate’ - Councillor apologies to female officer for photo incident

A female officer of Breckland Council has been apologised to after an incident with a councillor Picture: Ian Burt

First new trains from Greater Anglia enter service today

The first of Greater Anglias long-awaited new trains have gone into service in Norfolk today. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich from the air: Do you know where these places are?

Mike Page - Where is this? Aerial quiz.

WATCH: Dramatic footage of battle to free man trapped in rocks on beach

Emergency services working to free a man stuck in rocks on Sheringham seafront. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

‘One of the weirdest Sundays’: People return home after military grenades and chemicals discovery

Police officers at a cordon on Normanshurst Close in Lowestoft on Monday, July 29. PHOTO: Reece Hanson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists