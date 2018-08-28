Search

Hundreds turn out to pay their respects at Sheringham as centenary project is hailed a "resounding success"

PUBLISHED: 16:12 11 November 2018

Sheringham Brownies at a Remembrance Sunday service held at the town war memorial. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Brownies at a Remembrance Sunday service held at the town war memorial. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Crowds turned out in force at Sheringham on Sunday, where a service at the town war memorial led by former Royal Navy chaplain Rev Christian Heycocks marked the culmination of a centenary project featuring events ranging from talks and exhibitions, to concerts and film screenings.

Sheringham Remembrance Sunday service: piper Jacob Millin at the town war memorial. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Remembrance Sunday service: piper Jacob Millin at the town war memorial. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

After a parade through the town led by piper Jacob Millin and Sheringham Salvation Army Band, the names of the fallen were read out by local Scouts and Guides, with representatives from groups including the RNLI, the emergency services and the town council laying wreaths before heading to St Peter’s Church for a second service.

On Saturday, more than a hundred people attended a commemorative launch of the town lifeboat , with crew members casting a wreath into the sea, while a parade of ‘Tribute to the Fallen’ wooden silhouettes were lined up along the North Norfolk Railway platform, before being waved off on the train to Holt by railway volunteers in First World War costume.

Sheringham Remembrance Sunday service at the town war memorial. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Remembrance Sunday service at the town war memorial. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Other weekend events included a beacon-lighting ceremony, First World War-themed talks and film screenings at Sheringham Little Theatre and a remembrance concert with Sheringham and Cromer Choral Society, as well as displays of poppies made by Sheringham Primary School pupils and a fishing-themed artwork featuring hundreds of knitted poppies created by Sheringham Women’s Institute members.

An exhibition at Sheringham Museum entitled Lest We Forget attracted hundreds of visitors. with a book written as part of the project by museum director Tim Groves and town councillor Peter Farley selling hundreds of copies.

Sheringham Royal British Legion standard bearer Eddie Mayell. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Royal British Legion standard bearer Eddie Mayell. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Entitled Sheringham at War – 100 Years on – the book tells the stories of the men listed on the town war memorial who lost their lives in the conflict, the youngest of whom was just 16.

Sheringham deputy mayor and WI president Liz Withington said the project, which was organised by the town council, Sheringham Museum, and other community groups, had been a “resounding success”.

Sheringham Remembrance Sunday service. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Remembrance Sunday service. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

She added: “I think it is an example of how when the town works together we can achieve great things and, particularly with the book, it has given people a greater understanding of the fact that the names on the war memorial were real people who were very much a part of our community.”

Sheringham Remembrance Sunday service. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Remembrance Sunday service. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Remembrance Sunday service. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Remembrance Sunday service. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A display created by a Sheringham Primary School Year 6 pupil as part of a project to commemorate each of the names on the town war memorial with a handmade poppy. Photo: KAREN BETHELLA display created by a Sheringham Primary School Year 6 pupil as part of a project to commemorate each of the names on the town war memorial with a handmade poppy. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Rainbows at a Remembrance Sunday service held at the town war memorial. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Rainbows at a Remembrance Sunday service held at the town war memorial. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Beavers at a Remembrance Sunday service held at the town war memorial. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Beavers at a Remembrance Sunday service held at the town war memorial. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Remembrance Sunday service: piper Jacob Millin at the town war memorial. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Remembrance Sunday service: piper Jacob Millin at the town war memorial. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Remembrance Sunday service. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Remembrance Sunday service. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Remembrance Sunday service. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Remembrance Sunday service. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Salvation Army Band lead a parade through the town. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Salvation Army Band lead a parade through the town. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Salvation Army Band lead a parade through the town. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Salvation Army Band lead a parade through the town. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham crew members casting a wreath into the sea as part of a remembrance service held at the town's lifeboat station. Photo: LEANNE McCOLMSheringham crew members casting a wreath into the sea as part of a remembrance service held at the town's lifeboat station. Photo: LEANNE McCOLM

Standard bearers at a remembrance service held at Sheringham lifeboat station. Photo: LEANNE McCOLMStandard bearers at a remembrance service held at Sheringham lifeboat station. Photo: LEANNE McCOLM

Tribute to the Fallen figures on the North Norfolk Railway station platform at Sheringham. Photo: CHRIS TAYLOR/AEROVISUALSTribute to the Fallen figures on the North Norfolk Railway station platform at Sheringham. Photo: CHRIS TAYLOR/AEROVISUALS

