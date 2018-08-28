Hundreds turn out to pay their respects at Sheringham as centenary project is hailed a “resounding success”

Crowds turned out in force at Sheringham on Sunday, where a service at the town war memorial led by former Royal Navy chaplain Rev Christian Heycocks marked the culmination of a centenary project featuring events ranging from talks and exhibitions, to concerts and film screenings.

After a parade through the town led by piper Jacob Millin and Sheringham Salvation Army Band, the names of the fallen were read out by local Scouts and Guides, with representatives from groups including the RNLI, the emergency services and the town council laying wreaths before heading to St Peter’s Church for a second service.

On Saturday, more than a hundred people attended a commemorative launch of the town lifeboat , with crew members casting a wreath into the sea, while a parade of ‘Tribute to the Fallen’ wooden silhouettes were lined up along the North Norfolk Railway platform, before being waved off on the train to Holt by railway volunteers in First World War costume.

Other weekend events included a beacon-lighting ceremony, First World War-themed talks and film screenings at Sheringham Little Theatre and a remembrance concert with Sheringham and Cromer Choral Society, as well as displays of poppies made by Sheringham Primary School pupils and a fishing-themed artwork featuring hundreds of knitted poppies created by Sheringham Women’s Institute members.

An exhibition at Sheringham Museum entitled Lest We Forget attracted hundreds of visitors. with a book written as part of the project by museum director Tim Groves and town councillor Peter Farley selling hundreds of copies.

Entitled Sheringham at War – 100 Years on – the book tells the stories of the men listed on the town war memorial who lost their lives in the conflict, the youngest of whom was just 16.

Sheringham deputy mayor and WI president Liz Withington said the project, which was organised by the town council, Sheringham Museum, and other community groups, had been a “resounding success”.

She added: “I think it is an example of how when the town works together we can achieve great things and, particularly with the book, it has given people a greater understanding of the fact that the names on the war memorial were real people who were very much a part of our community.”

