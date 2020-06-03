Search

Coastal beauty spot reopens-but you’ll have to book to park there

03 June, 2020 - 18:30
Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park, which is reopening to visitors. Credit: Antony Kelly

Archant

One of Norfolk’s most popular parks is set to reopen, but visitors coming by road will have to plan ahead.

Sheringham Park. Picture: Lesley BuckleySheringham Park. Picture: Lesley Buckley

The National Trust-owned Sheringham Park will once again welcome visitors on Monday, June 8, after a lengthy closure amid the ongoing pandemic.

But, as with other trust-owned Felbrigg Hall and Blickling Estate - parking spots have to be booked online ahead of time.

The trust said members could book for free, while non-members would need to pay when booking.

They said: “We’ll be releasing tickets every Friday and you will need to book your car parking space by 3pm the day before your visit.

“Please note we’ll be turning people away who arrive and haven’t booked and the car park will be closed outside of opening hours. We’re looking forward to welcoming you back.”

Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/sheringham-park to book.

