History weekend gives Sheringham Park visitors a glimpse into the past

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 1:39 PM July 10, 2022
Peter Betts with a Crypto Bantam bike from 1894 during the history weekend at Sheringham Park

Peter Betts with a Crypto Bantam bike from 1894 during the history weekend at Sheringham Park - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Visitors to Sheringham Park have been given a fascinating insight into what life was like on the estate in years gone by.

The National Trust gem has been hosting 'History Comes to Life' over the weekend, allowing people to discover how different historical features were used in the past. 

Michelle Davidson using the treadle-powered pole lathe during the history weekend at Sheringham Park

Michelle Davidson using the treadle-powered pole lathe during the history weekend at Sheringham Park - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Activities and exhibits on offer have included a children's archaeological spotter trail, Anglo-Saxon charcoal burning and a chance to meet the Home Guard in the two pill boxes. 

Rupert Eris, event organiser and a ranger at the park, said he was delighted to be back after two years away due to Covid.


Rupert Eris, event organiser, and Robert Wynn dressed as Victorian archaeologists during Sheringham Park's history weekend

Rupert Eris, event organiser, and Robert Wynn dressed as Victorian archaeologists during Sheringham Park's history weekend - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

"We have had a really good weekend, with lots of visitors and steady stream of people at all of the sites," he added.

"What this is all about for me is displaying things which are part of our history or archaeology.

"These are the kinds of things people may usually walk past without giving them a second thought or realising how significant they are."

Late Victorians at the burial mound during Sheringham Park 'History Comes to Life' weekend

Late Victorians at the burial mound during Sheringham Park 'History Comes to Life' weekend - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Dave Parmenter dressed as a Victorian during the history weekend at Sheringham Park

Dave Parmenter dressed as a Victorian during the history weekend at Sheringham Park - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Michelle Davidson and Bob Gwynn using the sawmill at Sheringham Park

Michelle Davidson and Bob Gwynn using the sawmill at Sheringham Park - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Pete Fox and Paul Whittingham replicate Anglo Saxon methods of making charcoal at Sheringham Park

Pete Fox and Paul Whittingham replicate Anglo Saxon methods of making charcoal during 'History Comes to Life' at Sheringham Park - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme

Bob Gwynn using the sawmill Sheringham Park's history weekend

Bob Gwynn using the sawmill Sheringham Park's history weekend - Credit: Kate Wolstenholme


