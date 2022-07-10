History weekend gives Sheringham Park visitors a glimpse into the past
- Credit: Kate Wolstenholme
Visitors to Sheringham Park have been given a fascinating insight into what life was like on the estate in years gone by.
The National Trust gem has been hosting 'History Comes to Life' over the weekend, allowing people to discover how different historical features were used in the past.
Activities and exhibits on offer have included a children's archaeological spotter trail, Anglo-Saxon charcoal burning and a chance to meet the Home Guard in the two pill boxes.
Rupert Eris, event organiser and a ranger at the park, said he was delighted to be back after two years away due to Covid.
"We have had a really good weekend, with lots of visitors and steady stream of people at all of the sites," he added.
"What this is all about for me is displaying things which are part of our history or archaeology.
"These are the kinds of things people may usually walk past without giving them a second thought or realising how significant they are."