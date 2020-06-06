Search

Seaside theatre seeks donations to help lockdown recovery plans

PUBLISHED: 10:17 06 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 06 June 2020

Sheringham Little Theatre director Debbie Thompson who is appealing for donations to help the venue recover from lockdown. Picture: Sheringham Little Theatre

Archant

A seaside theatre is appealing for public donations to help it battle back from the coronavirus lockdown.

All performances at Sheringham Little Theatre are currently cancelled until mid September, with no indication of when it might be safe to reopen.

Theatre director Debbie Thompson said: “We are a little theatre, and that poses problems. We have 160 seats, but need them to be 75-80pc full to make shows financially viable. However, under social distancing, we could only fill half of them.

The Little Theatre is planning extra fundraising events of its own, but it is also asking people to make donations via a button on the front page of its website www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com

Mrs Thompson said: “The first shows to return are likely to be smaller events for theatre members and Friends.

“Anyone keen not to miss out, can become a member of Friend on the website. Joining will provide extra income for the theatre.”

