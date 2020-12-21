News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
From folk music to classic films - seaside theatre's January line-up

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:39 PM December 21, 2020   
George Don’t Do That,  a celebration of the humour of Joyce Grenfell, starring Loraine Metcalfe, will take place at Sheringham Little Theatre in January 2021.

Folk music from a legend of the genre, a tribute to Elton John and a trio of classic films are all being planned for Sheringham Little Theatre in January. 

The theatre has announced an exciting line-up of events for the new year, starting with live performances by folk and comedy performer Richard Digance on January 9 at 4pm and 7.30pm. 

Richard Digance will perform at Sheringham Little Theatre. 

Mr Digance, who has been a fixture of the folk music scene since the 1970s, has put off his planned retirement so he can honour all his scheduled commitments that fell victim to Covid cancellations.

The venue will show three films in memory of staunch theatre supporter Julian High: Out of Africa on January 12, West Side Story on January 14 and Carousel on January 17.

Other highlights for the month include George Don’t Do That, a celebration of the humour of Joyce Grenfell, starring Loraine Metcalfe, on January 16 and 23 and a screening of the Keira Knightley film Misbehaviour on January 19.

Manatomy, a poetry reading by writer James McDermott about growing up as a gay man in a homophobic world, will take place on January 22.

Actor and vocalist Harry Williams will perform the Elton John tribute, Rocket Man, on January 30.

