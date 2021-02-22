'Packed lunch' project helps keep families in food over half-term
- Credit: Karen Bethell
Fresh fruit, vegetables and eggs have been supplied to more than 200 children and their families by a church over February half term.
Sheringham's Lighthouse Community Church supplied parcels to 86 families in Sheringham, Cromer, Holt, Bodham, Northrepps and surrounding villages, all bought at a generous discount price from Sheringham greengrocers Dawn Fresh.
Maggie Rothe, manager of the Lighthouse café, co-ordinated the project along with church minister Ian Savory and youth minister Pete Skivington.
Ms Rothe said: "We felt we really needed to just help families in our local community at this time. There are clearly families in need in north Norfolk, and we were very happy to help in this small way.”
Mr Savory, who made some of the deliveries, added: "It’s great to go out there and simply provide help where it is needed. We will be looking to see what further schemes we can run in future, especially when restrictions ease and we can start to use Lighthouse café again."
You may also want to watch:
The deliveries followed a similar project the church ran in the October half-term last year, which they dubbed Operation Packed Lunch.
Following the success of that project, schools and nurseries in Sheringham and Cromer were approached to invite families to apply for free food parcels for February half-term.
Most Read
- 1 Man's body discovered near A47 flyover on edge of Norwich
- 2 Medieval tower bought for £1 from Poundstretcher
- 3 Farmer gets go-ahead for couples-only 'Hobbit' holiday pods
- 4 Gyms, haircuts and family hugs: What you want in lockdown roadmap
- 5 Man arrested after fire at Norwich hotel
- 6 Tributes pour in for Lotus employee with 'magic touch'
- 7 'I loved my house' - Properties days away from demolition for new bridge
- 8 9 Norfolk villages you may never have heard of
- 9 Unusual white blackbird spotted in Norwich
- 10 Couple 'in state of undress' at beauty spot fined for lockdown breach