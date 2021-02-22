'Packed lunch' project helps keep families in food over half-term

Published: 10:39 AM February 22, 2021 Updated: 10:54 AM February 22, 2021

Sheringham Lighthouse café manager Maggie Rothe, who co-ordinated a project to supply families with fresh fruit and vegetables over the February half term. - Credit: Karen Bethell

Fresh fruit, vegetables and eggs have been supplied to more than 200 children and their families by a church over February half term.

Sheringham's Lighthouse Community Church supplied parcels to 86 families in Sheringham, Cromer, Holt, Bodham, Northrepps and surrounding villages, all bought at a generous discount price from Sheringham greengrocers Dawn Fresh.

Maggie Rothe, manager of the Lighthouse café, co-ordinated the project along with church minister Ian Savory and youth minister Pete Skivington.

Ms Rothe said: "We felt we really needed to just help families in our local community at this time. There are clearly families in need in north Norfolk, and we were very happy to help in this small way.”

Food packages for families being prepared by the team at Sheringham's Lighthouse Community Church. - Credit: Supplied by Lighthouse Community Church

Mr Savory, who made some of the deliveries, added: "It’s great to go out there and simply provide help where it is needed. We will be looking to see what further schemes we can run in future, especially when restrictions ease and we can start to use Lighthouse café again."

The deliveries followed a similar project the church ran in the October half-term last year, which they dubbed Operation Packed Lunch.

Following the success of that project, schools and nurseries in Sheringham and Cromer were approached to invite families to apply for free food parcels for February half-term.



