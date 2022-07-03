News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Lifeboat crew saves north Norfolk fisherman from hitting rock groynes

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:56 PM July 3, 2022
Sheringham's Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the Oddfellows.Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Lifeboat has rescued a fisherman from hitting rock groynes - Credit: Archant

Lifeboat crews have saved a north Norfolk fisherman from hitting rock groynes.

It happened at about 8.45am on Sunday when Sheringham Lifeboat was called by Humber Coastguard to reports of a fisherman losing power in his boat just off the coast of Sheringham.

The fisherman was about 500 metres offshore but was "very concerned" the flood tide would take him onto the adjacent rock groyne and needed the lifeboat to help tow him ashore.

An Atlantic 85 Lifeboat was launched and attended the scene, assisting the small fishing boat back to the shore.

Both the lifeboat and fishing boat were safely ashore at 9.25am.

Following the incident crews described the task as "a good, safe morning’s work".

