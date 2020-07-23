Lifeboat launched to rescue drunk man from rocks

Sheringham's Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the Oddfellows. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

A drunk man has been rescued by a lifeboat crew after getting into difficulty on groynes in north Norfolk.

Sheringham Lifeboat was launched at 6.53pm on Wednesday following reports of someone in the water near the Rock groyne off the Tank in Sheringham.

When they arrived on the scene, the crew, led by helmsman David Hagen, came across a drunk young man.

Two crew members crossed the groyne to assess his physical and mental state, and after some discussions were able to persuade him to get on to a stretcher which was taken onto the lifeboat.

The man was then taken ashore and handed into the care of the police.

The lifeboat crew returned to their station and were stood down at 8pm.