Fishing boat requests help from offshore wind farm

PUBLISHED: 06:57 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 06:57 15 July 2019

The North Norfolk towns RNLI lifeboat was called at 5.40am today (July 15) to reports that a 23ft fishing boat had broken down at the Sheringham Shoal wind farm. Picture: Ian Burt

Sheringham's lifeboat has been called to help a fishing vessel in trouble at an offshore wind farm.

The North Norfolk town's RNLI lifeboat was called at 5.40am today (July 15) to reports that a 23ft fishing boat had broken down at the Sheringham Shoal wind farm.

A coastguard spokesman said one person is aboard the fishing vessel and is not believed to be injured.

- Updates to follow

