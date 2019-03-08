Fishing boat requests help from offshore wind farm
PUBLISHED: 06:57 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 06:57 15 July 2019
Sheringham's lifeboat has been called to help a fishing vessel in trouble at an offshore wind farm.
The North Norfolk town's RNLI lifeboat was called at 5.40am today (July 15) to reports that a 23ft fishing boat had broken down at the Sheringham Shoal wind farm.
A coastguard spokesman said one person is aboard the fishing vessel and is not believed to be injured.
- Updates to follow
