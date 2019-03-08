Gallery

Hundreds turn out for annual lifeboat day

Families watch demonstrations by Sheringham and Cromer lifeboats from the promenade. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Crowds in their hundreds turned out to Sheringham's annual lifeboat day, held at the RNLI boathouse at the weekend.

Norwich Model Boat Club display on the Leas boating lake at Sheringham lifeboat Photo: KAREN BETHELL Norwich Model Boat Club display on the Leas boating lake at Sheringham lifeboat Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Local people and holidaymakers alike had a chance see Sheringham's Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the Oddfellows, which was joined by the Cromer Tamar offshore lifeboat to stage a series of demonstrations in front of the town's lifeboat station, on the west beach..

Other attractions included a teddy tombola, a raffle and stalls manned by RNLI volunteers, as well as a demonstration by Norwich Model Boat Club on the Leas boating pond.

Visitors also had a chance to meet lifeboat crew members and Sheringham coastguards and lifeguards, many of whom were involved in the dramatic rescue of a man whose foot got stuck in rocks on the beach a few weeks ago.

The day's events closed with a performance by well-known songsters the Sheringham Shantymen and a special lifeboat service led by Sheringham Salvation Army.

Senior helmsman Chris Taylor said: "Especially in the light of recent events, our annual lifeboat day is a valuable way of raising awareness of sea safety, as well as giving people a chance to see at close-hand what we do and raising much-needed funds for Sheringham RNLI."

Crew members were on hand to chat to visitors to Sheringham lifeboat day. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Crew members were on hand to chat to visitors to Sheringham lifeboat day. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The teddy tombola, which was held in the boathouse as part of Sheringham lifeboat day. Photo: KAREN BETHELL The teddy tombola, which was held in the boathouse as part of Sheringham lifeboat day. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham's Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the Oddfellows. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Sheringham's Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the Oddfellows. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Coastguards were on hand to chat to visitors to Sheringham lifeboat day. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Coastguards were on hand to chat to visitors to Sheringham lifeboat day. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

