Hundreds turn out for annual lifeboat day
PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 11 August 2019
Archant
Crowds in their hundreds turned out to Sheringham's annual lifeboat day, held at the RNLI boathouse at the weekend.
Local people and holidaymakers alike had a chance see Sheringham's Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the Oddfellows, which was joined by the Cromer Tamar offshore lifeboat to stage a series of demonstrations in front of the town's lifeboat station, on the west beach..
Other attractions included a teddy tombola, a raffle and stalls manned by RNLI volunteers, as well as a demonstration by Norwich Model Boat Club on the Leas boating pond.
Visitors also had a chance to meet lifeboat crew members and Sheringham coastguards and lifeguards, many of whom were involved in the dramatic rescue of a man whose foot got stuck in rocks on the beach a few weeks ago.
The day's events closed with a performance by well-known songsters the Sheringham Shantymen and a special lifeboat service led by Sheringham Salvation Army.
Senior helmsman Chris Taylor said: "Especially in the light of recent events, our annual lifeboat day is a valuable way of raising awareness of sea safety, as well as giving people a chance to see at close-hand what we do and raising much-needed funds for Sheringham RNLI."