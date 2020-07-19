Lifeboat scrambled to two people ‘stranded’ on green lilo

A lifeboat was launched in north Norfolk over fears that two people were far out at sea on a green lilo.

Tasked by Humber Coastguard, helmsman Steve Banks, crewmen Andy Trend, Matt Blake, Lewis Gray and tractor driver Mark Herring, launched the Oddfellows lifeboat to help the people, who were thought to be about one kilometre out.

The team found that the two people seen with a green paddle board walking along the beach had come ashore themselves.

The coastguard was satisfied they were the “casualties” and the lifeboat was stood down.

The Sheringham Lifeboat team were assisted by shore helpers Chris Taylor, Kevin Mann and Chris Wright.