Lifeboat called out to help with ‘complicated personal situation’

Sheringham lifeboat action shot. Picture: RNLI Archant

A lifeboat crew had to be called out to help the police following reports of a “complicated personal situation”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sheringham Lifeboat, the Oddfellows, was tasked by Humber Coastguard to standby while officers from Norfolk Constabulary and coastguard teams dealt with a person on the beach.

A spokesperson for Sheringham lifeboat said: “[The] lifeboat was tasked by Humber Coastguard to standby in the nearshore zone in a central location in Sheringham whilst the police and coastguard teams dealt with a complicated personal situation.

“The lifeboat and crew stood by close inshore whilst the police gradually calmed the situation and eventually escorted a person safely from the beach.”

The RNLI lifeboat was launched on Sunday December 16 at 11.45pm, close to the incident.

The helmsman was David Hagan with crewmen Paul Pretty, Tony Webster, and Chris Wright, and shorecrew Kate Munro, Stephen Roberts, Ian Roper, and Chris Taylor.

The tractor was operated by Mark Herring.