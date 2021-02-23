News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lifeboat launched after fears for capsized kayakers

David Hannant

Published: 8:13 PM February 23, 2021   
A lifeboat crew was called after two kayakers capsized close to Cromer Pier. Picture: Archant - Credit: Archant

A lifeboat was launched this afternoon after a kayak capsized off the north Norfolk coast, sending two people into the water.

At 5pm on Tuesday evening, Sheringham Lifeboat was launched after a call from Humber coastguard alerting the crew to a capsized kayak off the shore of Cromer beach.

The incident left both people who were in the kayak in the water, with the coastguard alerted to their predicament.

A crew aboard the vessel Oddfellows attended the scene, but the people, who were around 500m east of Cromer Pier, had been able to reach the shore independently.

The crew then completed a search of the area, confirming that nobody else had entered the water in the incident.

After it was confirmed that no other people were in the water, the crew was stood down at 5.20pm.

