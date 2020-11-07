Search

‘It’s a beautiful day’: Ice-cream shop owner on her decision to open

PUBLISHED: 17:16 07 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 07 November 2020

Layla Holbrook at her ice cream business Aloha in Sheringham, open for the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

An ice cream shop owner who was in “two minds” about opening her business on the first Saturday of lockdown has said hopes the decision is “worth it”.

Layla Holbrook, the owner of Aloha, a vegan ice-cream parlour in Sheringham was open on Saturday serving people out in the seaside town take-aways.

She said: “I closed on Wednesday, and I’ve just opened for the day to see how it goes. It’s a beautiful day today and there’s lots of people walking so I’m hoping it will be worth it.”

Ms Holbrook, who was juggling running her shop with looking after her children said coronavirus precautions all felt “very normal now”.

“I was in two minds about whether or not to open so I’ve gone for it.

“i think there’s going to be a lot of people about it feels nice when the sun comes out. I’ve had some families come by this morning, I think it feels safe coming up here,” she said.

