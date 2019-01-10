Raffle raises hundreds for Norfolk hospice

Second from right, Norman Harris, lead organiser of the Sheringham Golf Club seniors' section) presents a cheque for £500 to Alice Chrome from The Norfolk Hospice. Picture: HOWARD DENNER HOWARD DENNER

A pre-Christmas raffle held by the seniors’ section of Sheringham Golf Club has raised £500 for the Norfolk Hospice.

Norman Harris, seniors’ section lead organiser, presented a cheque to the hospice’s fundraising co-ordinator, Alice Crome, for the amount, at a handover day.

At the event, Ms Crome thanked the roughly 40 club members present and gave them a brief insight into the work of the hospice.

Mike Jubb, the club’s professional, and senior members donated raffle prizes, which raised almost £500, and the final amount was achieved with the addition with a little help from the seniors’ fund.

The Norfolk Hospice offers support, care and advice to patients over the age of 18, their carers and families through all stages of their illness.

