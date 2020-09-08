Search

Advanced search

Vintage-lover’s dream as costume business has ‘Covid clear-out’

PUBLISHED: 11:36 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 08 September 2020

Libby Henshaw looking through the clothes rails. Picture: Sheringham Community Wardrobe/Richard Batson

Libby Henshaw looking through the clothes rails. Picture: Sheringham Community Wardrobe/Richard Batson

Archant

In need of a new suit of armour, a feather boa or vintage look? A community wardrobe could have just what you are after.

Sheringham Community and Theatre wardrobe which is looking to sell off some of its collection to make more space. Clothes modelled by Katie Thompson, Jenni Randall, Libby Henshaw and Nona Gray.Picture: Sheringham Community Wardrobe/Richard BatsonSheringham Community and Theatre wardrobe which is looking to sell off some of its collection to make more space. Clothes modelled by Katie Thompson, Jenni Randall, Libby Henshaw and Nona Gray.Picture: Sheringham Community Wardrobe/Richard Batson

Sheringham Community Wardrobe was set up more than 40 years ago as a store for costumes used at the town’s Little Theatre.

In 2008 it became a separate non-profit-making business renting out costumes to professional, amateur and school drama productions at the theatre and in the surrounding area.

Over the years the wardrobe has turned into a treasure trove of costumes which have taken centre stage in a host of performances.

Now, in a bid to slim down its collection and generate some funding for the Little Theatre, which the wardrobe retains close ties with, the collection is having a ‘Covid clear-out’ and sale.

Among the items in the sale will be historical outfits and accessories from medieval times to the 1960s, classic vintage items and clothing which can no longer be hired out.

Libby Henshaw, one of the Community Wardrobe’s directors, said: “We have got so much stuff it is difficult to see the rails. So we want to find good homes for some of our items.”

You may also want to watch:

Mrs Henshaw said the sale did not mean the wardrobe was closing down: “We are not closing, just trying to thin out our collection so we can see the wood for the trees - with sales and donations helping the theatre.

“In a way it’s like a stock take, there are lots of lovely things but it’s just going through them and having a bit of a sort out. There will be all sorts of things [in the sale].”

Urging people to come along to the sale, Mrs Henshaw added: “You’ll find something you didn’t know you wanted, it’s the most amazing eclectic collection of costumes.”

A cash-only costume and accessories sale, the proceeds of which will go towards the Little Theatre, will be held at the Station Road arts venue on Sunday, September 20, from 11am to 3pm.

Any organisations or groups in a particular collection of items should email sheringhamwardrobe@gmail.com to flag up what they are looking for and to arrange a viewing by appointment.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Number of new coronavirus cases falls in Norfolk

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub worker’s devastation as Kevin the buzzard dies

Liam Aston, 22, and Taylor Franklin, staff at the Ranworth Maltsters, found an injured common buzzard. Picture: Liam Aston

Council takes action on rats at car park

A sign on the public toilets at Overstrand beach car park making visitors aware of an issue with rats. A North Norfolk District Council spokesman said there was problem with rats in the toilets, but they had been spotted elsewhere in the car park. Picture: Supplied

Wolves sell striker who rejected Canaries contract

Benny Ashley-Seal in action for Norwich City U18s against Tottenham in the FA Youth Cup in 2017 Picture: Andy Kearns/Focus Images

Bid to save village pub raises £200,000 in three weeks

Alex Begg with Laura Cross and her son Freddie in front of the Swan at Gressenhall. Laura is wearing a virtual reality headset, which has been programmed so that people can see plans of how the pub will look. Picture: Tony Buckingham

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

School to shut due to staff member contracting coronavirus

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS). Picture: OBHS

Luxury glamping site planned for Norfolk village

Developers are requesting permission to turn their back garden in North Pickenham into a glamping site, which would see five pods erected. Picture: Breckland Council

September sunshine as temperatures set to soar again

Priscilla Crane, left, from Norwich, with her son, two-year-old Cobey, and her daughter, Poppy, 12, cooling off in hot weather at Overstrand. Temperatures are foerecast to rise again this week. Picture: Denise Bradley

Headteacher self-isolating as coronavirus case school prepares to reopen

Old Buckenham High School will re-open but with headteacher Andrew Fell self-isolating. Picture: Google

‘Worrying’ drop in hand sanitiser use in Norfolk town

Councillor John Rest. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Gamekeeper hurt as illegal hare coursing season gets under way in Norfolk

The hare coursing season is under way again after the harvest, amid calls for tighter penalties Picture: PA Images

Number of new coronavirus cases falls in Norfolk

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub worker’s devastation as Kevin the buzzard dies

Liam Aston, 22, and Taylor Franklin, staff at the Ranworth Maltsters, found an injured common buzzard. Picture: Liam Aston

Stress and anxiety beating football sessions kick off again

Vintage-lover’s dream as costume business has ‘Covid clear-out’

Libby Henshaw looking through the clothes rails. Picture: Sheringham Community Wardrobe/Richard Batson