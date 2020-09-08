Vintage-lover’s dream as costume business has ‘Covid clear-out’

In need of a new suit of armour, a feather boa or vintage look? A community wardrobe could have just what you are after.

Sheringham Community and Theatre wardrobe which is looking to sell off some of its collection to make more space. Clothes modelled by Katie Thompson, Jenni Randall, Libby Henshaw and Nona Gray.Picture: Sheringham Community Wardrobe/Richard Batson Sheringham Community and Theatre wardrobe which is looking to sell off some of its collection to make more space. Clothes modelled by Katie Thompson, Jenni Randall, Libby Henshaw and Nona Gray.Picture: Sheringham Community Wardrobe/Richard Batson

Sheringham Community Wardrobe was set up more than 40 years ago as a store for costumes used at the town’s Little Theatre.

In 2008 it became a separate non-profit-making business renting out costumes to professional, amateur and school drama productions at the theatre and in the surrounding area.

Over the years the wardrobe has turned into a treasure trove of costumes which have taken centre stage in a host of performances.

Now, in a bid to slim down its collection and generate some funding for the Little Theatre, which the wardrobe retains close ties with, the collection is having a ‘Covid clear-out’ and sale.

Among the items in the sale will be historical outfits and accessories from medieval times to the 1960s, classic vintage items and clothing which can no longer be hired out.

Libby Henshaw, one of the Community Wardrobe’s directors, said: “We have got so much stuff it is difficult to see the rails. So we want to find good homes for some of our items.”

Mrs Henshaw said the sale did not mean the wardrobe was closing down: “We are not closing, just trying to thin out our collection so we can see the wood for the trees - with sales and donations helping the theatre.

“In a way it’s like a stock take, there are lots of lovely things but it’s just going through them and having a bit of a sort out. There will be all sorts of things [in the sale].”

Urging people to come along to the sale, Mrs Henshaw added: “You’ll find something you didn’t know you wanted, it’s the most amazing eclectic collection of costumes.”

A cash-only costume and accessories sale, the proceeds of which will go towards the Little Theatre, will be held at the Station Road arts venue on Sunday, September 20, from 11am to 3pm.

Any organisations or groups in a particular collection of items should email sheringhamwardrobe@gmail.com to flag up what they are looking for and to arrange a viewing by appointment.