Sale raises £500 for Sheringham’s Little Theatre

A community wardrobe has raised hundreds of pounds for a lockdown-hit north Norfolk venue by holding a sale of vintage clothes.

Sheringham Community Wardrobe has raised £500 for the town’s Little Theatre by holding a clear-out sale of old costumes and vintage clothes.

The sale was held in a bid to slim down the wardrobe’s 10,000-strong collection while also generating some funding for the Little Theatre, which like many venues has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 80 people attended the sale, which was held on what would have been the seaside town’s popular 1940s weekend, to snap up retro dresses, uniforms, and hats from the wardrobe’s extensive collection.

Libby Henshaw, one of the wardrobe directors, said: “It was lovely to see so many vintage and retro and costume items going to good homes and we were delighted to be able to add £500 to the theatre’s funds.

Debbie Thompson, director of Sheringham Little Theatre, said: “We are extremely grateful to everybody at the wardrobe for all their hard work and for raising so much money for the Little Theatre.”