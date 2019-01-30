Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk town looking for its unsung heroes

30 January, 2019 - 13:31
Sheringham mayor Madeleine Ashcroft will present the awards. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham mayor Madeleine Ashcroft will present the awards. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

It’s time to nominate your unsung heroes in a north Norfolk town.

The Sheringham Community Awards 2019 are looking for the people who go that extra mile to help others.

A Sheringham Town Council spokesman said: “Our awards initiative gives members of the public the opportunity to nominate individuals or groups who work to enrich the quality of life for the visitors and residents of Sheringham.

“The community award is our way of publicly honouring those who might otherwise never be recognised for the work they have done in making Sheringham a better place to live in or visit.”

There are several categories and the awards will be presented by the Mayor of Sheringham, Madeleine Ashcroft at the annual town meeting on Tuesday, April 16 at the community centre. Nomination forms can be obtained from the town hall or by emailing clerk.sheringham@hotmail.co.uk and must be returned by March 10.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Body found in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

‘First step’ taken over bringing trams back to the streets of Norwich

Trams in Edinburgh. Could Norwich follow suit? Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Radioactive material found at derelict barn in Norfolk

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Postal delivery people of Suffolk - is your job giving you a bad back?

Low letter boxes have become a point of contention for some postal workers Picture: Paul Hewitt

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

Nick Jager took this picture in Thorpe Hamlet overnight. Pic: Nick Jager.

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from prize bingo to brilliant comedy

Prize Bingo Credit: The Bowling House
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists