Norfolk town looking for its unsung heroes

Sheringham mayor Madeleine Ashcroft will present the awards. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

It’s time to nominate your unsung heroes in a north Norfolk town.

The Sheringham Community Awards 2019 are looking for the people who go that extra mile to help others.

A Sheringham Town Council spokesman said: “Our awards initiative gives members of the public the opportunity to nominate individuals or groups who work to enrich the quality of life for the visitors and residents of Sheringham.

“The community award is our way of publicly honouring those who might otherwise never be recognised for the work they have done in making Sheringham a better place to live in or visit.”

There are several categories and the awards will be presented by the Mayor of Sheringham, Madeleine Ashcroft at the annual town meeting on Tuesday, April 16 at the community centre. Nomination forms can be obtained from the town hall or by emailing clerk.sheringham@hotmail.co.uk and must be returned by March 10.