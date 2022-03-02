News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Another cliff fall along north Norfolk coast after wet weather

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:05 PM March 2, 2022
People spotted sand falling from a cliff just after Beeston Bump towards West Runton, close to Sheringham.

People spotted sand falling from a cliff just after Beeston Bump towards West Runton, close to Sheringham.

Falling sand from a north Norfolk cliff has sparked safety warnings.

Passer-bys expressed concern after spotting sand falling from a cliff just after Beeston Bump towards West Runton, close to Sheringham.

One person, who did not wish to be named, said it is a "common issue" to be overcome.

She said: "It definitely needs highlighting as, especially in the summer, it is very common to see people trying to climb up and down the cliffs."

Bacton Coastguard station officer Pete Revell said that cliffs are "very unstable" so should be avoided if possible.

Pete Revell, Bacton Coastguard rescue officer. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Bacton Coastguard station officer Pete Revell

He said: "Unfortunately due to the cliffs being saturated in rain water off the land, they are very unstable.

"The cliffs are made up of soil and sand and does not make a good material for strong cliffs."

The cliff fall threw tonnes of sand and soil onto the beach at Mundesley in north Norfolk. 

The cliff fall threw tonnes of sand and soil onto the beach at Mundesley in north Norfolk.

The cliff fall is the latest along the north Norfolk coast, following cliff falls in MundesleySheringham, and Happisburgh in recent years.

The remaining debris after two separate cliff falls happened along Happisburgh Beach Picture: NEIL

The cliff fall at Happisburgh in November 2020.

Heavy rain means the coast is more susceptible to erosion.

Mr Revell urged people to stay away from the cliffs.

He added: "Our advice is to not go near edges or bases of cliffs, they are dangerous and if you do see anyone climbing the cliffs or are in danger, please call 999 and ask for the Coastguard." 

