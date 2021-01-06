WATCH: Dramatic cliff fall caught on camera

Published: 4:58 PM January 6, 2021

A cliff fall between Sheringham and West Runton on the North Norfolk coast has been captured on camera. - Credit: Paul Bruce

A walker has captured the dramatic moment a large section of earth fell away from the cliff edge at Sheringham.

The footage, which was captured by Paul Bruce shows large amounts of earth falling away from the cliff between Sheringham and East Runton.

The fall which took place on Wednesday, January 6, is the latest in a number of falls in recent weeks caused by heavy rain which has left the cliffs along the coast saturated and more suspectable to erosion.

In November, a section of the cliff fell away at Happisburgh, taking part of the coast path with it and last month a fall demolished part of a pathway leading down to the beach at Mundesley.

As a result of the fall, the coastguard has urged people to take care and not to walk to close to the cliff edge or below the cliffs.

Paul Bruce was walking along the beach between Sheringham and West Runton at around 10.30am on Wednesday morning when he and his partner noticed some stones trickling down the cliff.

Mr Bruce, who lives in Sheringham and frequently walks along the beach, got out his camera and within minutes the pair noticed a large crack appear in the cliff before the earth fell away.

Mr Bruce said: "It was quite impressive, we have lived in Sheringham for nearly eight years and we have seen evidence of [cliff falls] but we've never witnessed one."

He said he and his partner were walking along the shoreline and a safe distance from the cliff base: "We were well away from the edge. We're always mindful of walking too close to the cliff edge or cliff face."

Jerry Woodley, station officer at Sheringham Coastguard. Picture: Archant

Jerry Woodley, station officer at Sheringham Coastguard said it was rare for cliff falls to be caught on camera.

He said: "It's been raining constantly now for several weeks and the ground everywhere is absolutely saturated and because our cliffs are made of clay and sand they are more susceptible.

"From a coastguard point of view, we have a safety issue with people walking on the edge of cliffs and underneath to close to the cliff face. From our point of view it's basically keep away from the base of the cliff and don't walk on the edge of them."