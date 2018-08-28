WATCH: North Norfolk town gets into the festive spirit with Christmas lights switch-on

Carnival queen Molly Gallon and attendants Niamh Craske (left) and Caitlin Doran at Sheringham Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

With Christmas just over a month away, one north Norfolk town has become the latest to switch on its festive lights and get into the spirit of Christmas.

Fun for all the family at the Sheringham Christmas lights switch-on illuminated bikes, trikes and scooters parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Fun for all the family at the Sheringham Christmas lights switch-on illuminated bikes, trikes and scooters parade. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham held its annual Christmas lights switch-on on Friday October 16, which also featured a snow machine, bubble machine as well as the opportunity to interact with some actual reindeer.

The lights were switched on by Sheringham Town Council clerk Denise Medler to honour her years of service on the town council.

Stuart McClean, chairman of the Sheringham Carnival Committee, also helps to organise the switch-on and said: “It went very well. The lights are on the three main streets in town and are all set off from the clock in town.

“We’ve got the timing down to a tee now, they all go off at the same time. It looks spectacular as you drive down to Sheringham.”

Feeding the reindeer at Sheringham Christmas lights switch-on event. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Feeding the reindeer at Sheringham Christmas lights switch-on event. Photo: KAREN BETHELL