Sheringham counts down to “bigger and better” Christmas lights event
PUBLISHED: 14:57 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:49 06 November 2018
Archant
With late night shopping, live reindeer and an illuminated parade of decorated bikes, trikes, prams and scooters, Sheringham’s Christmas lights switch-on festival promises to be bigger and better than ever.
The event kicks off at 5pm on November 16, with town clerk Denise Medler switching on the lights at 5.40pm.
It will also include hot food, a Christmas market, a Santa’s grotto at the town clock, a walk-through vortex light tunnel and performances from Sheringham Salvation Army Band, Sheringham Primary School choir and ukulele group, and the cast of the Sheringham Little Theatre pantomime Beauty and the Beast.
“We have tried to add a little bit more each year and by having the switch-on earlier,” said Sheringham Carnival vice-chairman Paul Starling.” It gives extends the Christmas period for traders and makes the town look nice,” Sheringham Carnival vice-chairman Paul Starling said.
Anyone wanting to take part in the parade should meet at Tesco forecourt, ready to set off through the town at 5pm.