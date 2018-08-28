Search

Advanced search

Sheringham counts down to “bigger and better” Christmas lights event

PUBLISHED: 14:57 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:49 06 November 2018

Sheringham Christmas lights switch-on event, which kicks off on Friday, November 16, with an illuminated parade through the town. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Christmas lights switch-on event, which kicks off on Friday, November 16, with an illuminated parade through the town. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Archant

With late night shopping, live reindeer and an illuminated parade of decorated bikes, trikes, prams and scooters, Sheringham’s Christmas lights switch-on festival promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Sheringham Christmas lights switch-on event, which kicks off on Friday, November 16, with an illuminated parade of bikes, trikes, prams and scooters. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Christmas lights switch-on event, which kicks off on Friday, November 16, with an illuminated parade of bikes, trikes, prams and scooters. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The event kicks off at 5pm on November 16, with town clerk Denise Medler switching on the lights at 5.40pm.

It will also include hot food, a Christmas market, a Santa’s grotto at the town clock, a walk-through vortex light tunnel and performances from Sheringham Salvation Army Band, Sheringham Primary School choir and ukulele group, and the cast of the Sheringham Little Theatre pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

Sheringham Carnival committee member Donna McClean with carnival queen Abbie Dowsett-Olby and attendant Natasha Grand at last year's Christmas lights switch-on event. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Carnival committee member Donna McClean with carnival queen Abbie Dowsett-Olby and attendant Natasha Grand at last year's Christmas lights switch-on event. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

“We have tried to add a little bit more each year and by having the switch-on earlier,” said Sheringham Carnival vice-chairman Paul Starling.” It gives extends the Christmas period for traders and makes the town look nice,” Sheringham Carnival vice-chairman Paul Starling said.

Anyone wanting to take part in the parade should meet at Tesco forecourt, ready to set off through the town at 5pm.

Sheringham Christmas lights switch-on event, which kicks off on Friday, November 16, with an illuminated parade of bikes, trikes, prams and scooters. Photo: KAREN BETHELLSheringham Christmas lights switch-on event, which kicks off on Friday, November 16, with an illuminated parade of bikes, trikes, prams and scooters. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

‘This is like a miracle’ - Norwich Big Brother winner thought he would be out in first week

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole reacting after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast