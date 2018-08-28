Sheringham counts down to “bigger and better” Christmas lights event

Sheringham Christmas lights switch-on event, which kicks off on Friday, November 16, with an illuminated parade through the town. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

With late night shopping, live reindeer and an illuminated parade of decorated bikes, trikes, prams and scooters, Sheringham’s Christmas lights switch-on festival promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sheringham Christmas lights switch-on event, which kicks off on Friday, November 16, with an illuminated parade of bikes, trikes, prams and scooters. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Sheringham Christmas lights switch-on event, which kicks off on Friday, November 16, with an illuminated parade of bikes, trikes, prams and scooters. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The event kicks off at 5pm on November 16, with town clerk Denise Medler switching on the lights at 5.40pm.

It will also include hot food, a Christmas market, a Santa’s grotto at the town clock, a walk-through vortex light tunnel and performances from Sheringham Salvation Army Band, Sheringham Primary School choir and ukulele group, and the cast of the Sheringham Little Theatre pantomime Beauty and the Beast.

Sheringham Carnival committee member Donna McClean with carnival queen Abbie Dowsett-Olby and attendant Natasha Grand at last year's Christmas lights switch-on event. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Sheringham Carnival committee member Donna McClean with carnival queen Abbie Dowsett-Olby and attendant Natasha Grand at last year's Christmas lights switch-on event. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

“We have tried to add a little bit more each year and by having the switch-on earlier,” said Sheringham Carnival vice-chairman Paul Starling.” It gives extends the Christmas period for traders and makes the town look nice,” Sheringham Carnival vice-chairman Paul Starling said.

Anyone wanting to take part in the parade should meet at Tesco forecourt, ready to set off through the town at 5pm.