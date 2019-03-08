Details of the Sheringham Christmas light switch-on revealed

From an illuminated bike parade too reindeers and alpacas, the details surrounding this years Sheringham light switch-on have been revealed. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

From an illuminated bike parade to reindeers and alpacas, the details surrounding this years Sheringham light switch-on have been revealed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

From an illuminated bike parade too reindeers and alpacas, the details surrounding this years Sheringham light switch-on have been revealed. Photo: KAREN BETHELL From an illuminated bike parade too reindeers and alpacas, the details surrounding this years Sheringham light switch-on have been revealed. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Shantyman singer, Paul Marriott will be switching on the lights at the event which sees hundreds of people take to the streets.

You may also want to watch:

Along with the illuminated parade for bikes, scooter, trikes and prams, the winners of the shop window competition will be revealed and various live performers will entertain the crowds.

A spokesperson from Sheringham Carnival, who organises the lights switch-on, said: "We have live performances from the little theatre, primary school choir, and carols with the Salvation Army band. Not to miss is Father Christmas with live reindeer and a Christmas market with independent stalls."

From an illuminated bike parade too reindeers and alpacas, the details surrounding this years Sheringham light switch-on have been revealed. Photo: ANTONY KELLY From an illuminated bike parade too reindeers and alpacas, the details surrounding this years Sheringham light switch-on have been revealed. Photo: ANTONY KELLY

Many shops will remain open for late night shopping, with some offering free mince pies and Christmas treats.

The event will take place between 5pm and 7pm on Friday, November 29 with the lights being switched on at 6.30pm.