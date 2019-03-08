Gallery

Spectacular finish for carnival with grand fireworks finale

Sheringham Carnival firework finale. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Sheringham Carnival came to a spectacular close on Sunday, with a torchlit procession followed by a fireworks display overlooking the seafront.

Although many events in the region were cancelled due to high winds and rain, carnival chairman Stuart McClean and his team decided to go ahead with the grand finale as planned.

"The weather wasn't great in the afternoon, but the forecast said it would clear up, so we took the chance and pushed ahead," Mr McClean said.

Just two carnival weekend events were cancelled - a dog show due to be held on Saturday on Cromer Road playground and an outdoor performance by Norwich City Concert Band.

"Everything else went ahead and we were absolutely delighted with the whole week," Mr McClean added. "The parade was wonderful and although bucket collections were down on last year, having a shorter route to avoid the sinkhole didn't seem to have any adverse effects."

Weekend events, including a tide fight, a boating competition and the traditional chalk-a-picture competition, attracted large crowds, with tickets selling out for both a vintage tea party hosted by Sheringham Evening WI and a dinosaur-themed event laid on by the North Norfolk Railway.

Local pubs and clubs also ran competitions and laid on live music, with the Dormy House Hotel, at West Runton, hosting a car treasure hunt.

Carnival queen Emma Taylor, who put her name forward for the role as a way of supporting the community - and celebrating her 40th birthday - said she had enjoyed a "fantastic week".

"I've always watched the procession but had no idea just how much is involved, so it's been really nice to see things from another angle," the mum-of-two added. "Being carnival queen was really rewarding; I've met so many people and to experience the atmosphere was just incredible."

Sunday's finale kicked off with the presentation of prizes and trophies by town mayor Madeleine Ashcroft outside the Lobster pub, with lone piper Dave Harper leading a procession through the town followed by youngsters and their families carrying lanterns and glow wands.

The heavens opened as the parade reached the Leas, but, after a loudspeaker rendition of Singin' in the Rain from Mr McClean, the weather cleared up in time for a spectacular display staged by Titanium Fireworks.

