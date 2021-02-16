Video
WATCH: Dancing on Ice! Boating lake turns into skating rink
- Credit: Supplied by Charlotte Norton
Dancing on Ice came to Sheringham's seafront as the town's boating lake froze over.
Charlotte Norton, 38, dusted off her ice skates for a few laps of the lake early on Sunday morning, when the temperature was still below zero.
Mrs Norton, who runs Tree Top View self-catering let in the town, said she had never imagined she would one day be able to skate on the lake.
"I've lived in Sheringham for seven years but this is the first time I've seen it like that - I think it's normally drained in winter," she said.
"I used to skate on the river as a child where I was brought up in Lincolnshire, so this brought back some memories."
Mrs Norton said the lake was far from being the smoothest spot that she had ever skated on as pieces of ice had been thrown onto it and had frozen onto the surface.
But even her eight-year-old son, Jake, tried it out and managed to move around on the ice.
Mrs Norton checked the ice in the 38cm-deep lake was properly frozen before venturing onto it.